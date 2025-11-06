San Jose State vs Air Force Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for Week 11 2025

In college football action on Saturday, the San Jose State Spartans face the Air Force Falcons.

San Jose State vs Air Force Odds & Spread

Moneyline: San Jose State: (-215) | Air Force: (+180)

San Jose State: (-215) | Air Force: (+180) Spread: San Jose State: -5.5 (-112) | Air Force: +5.5 (-108)

San Jose State: -5.5 (-112) | Air Force: +5.5 (-108) Total: 66.5 -- Over: (-115) | Under: (-105)

San Jose State vs Air Force Betting Trends

San Jose State's record against the spread is 4-4-0.

San Jose State is winless ATS (0-2) as a 5.5-point favorite or greater this season.

Out of eight San Jose State games so far this year, five have hit the over.

Air Force is 3-5-0 against the spread this season.

Air Force has won twice ATS (2-1) as a 5.5-point underdog or more this season.

This year, six of Air Force's eight games have gone over the point total.

San Jose State vs Air Force Prediction & Pick

Prediction: Spartans win (56.9%)

San Jose State vs Air Force Point Spread

San Jose State is a 5.5-point favorite against Air Force. San Jose State is -112 to cover the spread, and Air Force is -108.

San Jose State vs Air Force Over/Under

San Jose State versus Air Force on Nov. 8 has an over/under of 66.5 points, with the over -115 and the under -105.

San Jose State vs Air Force Moneyline

San Jose State is the favorite, -215 on the moneyline, while Air Force is a +180 underdog.

San Jose State vs. Air Force Points Insights

Point Scored (PG) Points Scored CFB Rank Points Allowed (PG) Points Allowed CFB Rank Average Total Total Games San Jose State 26.8 89 30.4 98 54.0 8 Air Force 33.9 46 35.1 122 54.0 8

San Jose State vs. Air Force Game Info

Game day: Saturday, November 8, 2025

Saturday, November 8, 2025 Game time: 6 p.m. ET

6 p.m. ET TV channel: Fox Sports 1

Fox Sports 1 Location: San Jose, California

San Jose, California Stadium: CEFCU Stadium

