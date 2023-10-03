Samaje Perine Fantasy Week 5: Projections, Points and Stats vs. Jets

Running back Samaje Perine is looking at a matchup against the 28th-ranked rushing defense in the league (148.0 yards conceded per game) in Week 5, when his Denver Broncos meet the New York Jets, Sunday at 4:25 PM ET.

Perine vs. Jets Game Info

Matchup: Denver Broncos vs. New York Jets

Denver Broncos vs. New York Jets Game Day: October 8, 2023

October 8, 2023 Game Time: 4:25 PM

4:25 PM Projected Fantasy Points: 7.79

7.79 Projected Rushing Yards: 41.07

41.07 Projected Rushing TDs: 0.26

0.26 Projected Receiving Yards: 14.59

14.59 Projected Receiving TDs: 0.11

Projections provided by numberFire

Perine Fantasy Performance

At the RB position, Perine is currently the 52nd-ranked fantasy player (170th overall), posting 16.1 total fantasy points (4.0 per game).

During his last three games, Perine has 8.3 total fantasy points (2.8 per game), carrying the ball 10 times for 25 yards and zero touchdowns. In the receiving game, he has added 58 yards on seven catches (nine targets).

The peak of Perine's season as a fantasy producer came against the Las Vegas Raiders in Week 1, as he posted 7.8 fantasy points by passing for zero yards and zero passing touchdowns with picks. As a runner, he contributed 41 rushing yards on eight carries (5.1 YPC) .

From a fantasy perspective, Samaje Perine delivered his worst fantasy-point total of the season (2.4 points) in Week 2 against the Washington Commanders, running for four yards on one carry with three catches for 20 yards.

Jets Defensive Performance

New York has not allowed a player to record over 300 yards passing versus them in a game yet this season.

A total of Four players have thrown for at least one TD versus the Jets this season.

A total of one player has thrown for at least two touchdowns versus New York this year.

The Jets have not given up more than two passing TDs to an opposing quarterback this year.

A total of two players have recorded more than 100 yards receiving in a game against New York this year.

A total of Five players have caught a TD pass against the Jets this year.

New York has not given up more than one touchdown reception to an opposing player this season.

The Jets have allowed more than 100 yards on the ground to one player this season.

A total of one player has run for at least one TD against New York this season.

The Jets have not allowed an opposing player to score two or more rushing TDs versus them this year.

