Samaje Perine Fantasy Week 2: Projections, Points and Stats vs. Commanders

Samaje Perine and the Denver Broncos will meet the Washington Commanders -- whose rushing defense was ranked 11th in the NFL last season (113.3 yards allowed per game) -- in Week 2, on Sunday at 4:25 PM ET.

is Perine worth considering for his next game versus the Commanders? See below, because we can help you make the correct call.

Perine vs. Commanders Game Info

Matchup: Denver Broncos vs. Washington Commanders

Denver Broncos vs. Washington Commanders Game Day: September 17, 2023

September 17, 2023 Game Time: 4:25 PM

4:25 PM Projected Fantasy Points: 6.85

6.85 Projected Rushing Yards: 39.45

39.45 Projected Rushing TDs: 0.22

0.22 Projected Receiving Yards: 10.44

10.44 Projected Receiving TDs: 0.09

Projections provided by numberFire

Perine 2022 Fantasy Performance

With 104.1 fantasy points (6.5 per game) in 2022, Perine ranked 115th in the NFL and 37th at his position.

Perine accumulated 7.8 fantasy points in his single game this year. He had eight carries for 41 yards and zero touchdowns, plus 37 receiving yards on four catches (four targets).

In Week 11 last year versus the Pittsburgh Steelers, Perine posted a season-high of 26.2 fantasy points, with this stat line: 11 carries, 30 yards; 4 receptions, 52 yards, 3 TDs.

In his second-best performance last season -- Week 13 versus the Kansas City Chiefs -- Perine picked up 15.5 fantasy points. His stat line: 21 carries, 106 yards; 6 receptions, 49 yards.

Perine collected 0.3 fantasy points -- 2 carries, 3 yards -- in his second-worst game of the season. That was in Week 1 against the Baltimore Ravens.

Commanders Defensive Performance

Against Washington last season, one player posted more than 300 passing yards in a game.

Last season, the Commanders allowed 14 QBs to throw at least one touchdown pass in a game.

In the passing game, Washington allowed eight players to throw at least two touchdowns in a game last year.

In the passing game, the Commanders allowed at least three passing touchdowns to three opposing quarterbacks last year.

Through the air, Washington allowed more than 100 receiving yards to six players last season.

Against the Commanders last season, 22 players hauled in a TD pass.

Looking at pass defense, Washington allowed four players to catch at least two touchdown passes against it last year.

In terms of run D, the Commanders allowed two players to put up more than 100 rushing yards in a game last season.

Against Washington last season, nine players ran for at least one TD.

In the ground game, the Commanders allowed one player to score at least two rushing touchdowns against them last year.

