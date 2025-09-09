Sam LaPorta Fantasy Football Week 2: Stats and Projections vs. Bears

Detroit Lions tight end Sam LaPorta will be up against the team with last season's 16th-ranked pass defense, the Chicago Bears (217.9 yards allowed per game), in Week 2 -- kicking off at 1 p.m. ET on Sunday.

Sam LaPorta Week 2 Fantasy Football Projection

Matchup: Detroit Lions vs. Chicago Bears

Detroit Lions vs. Chicago Bears Game Date: September 14, 2025

September 14, 2025 Game Time: 1 p.m.

1 p.m. Projected Fantasy Points: 7.9

7.9 PPR Projected Fantasy Points: 10.3

10.3 Projected Receiving Yards: 54.93

54.93 Projected Receiving TDs: 0.41

Projections provided by numberFire

LaPorta 2024 Fantasy Performance

With 114.6 fantasy points (7.2 per game) in 2024, LaPorta ranked 125th in the NFL and sixth at his position.

LaPorta accumulated 79 yards receiving, on six catches (nine targets), with zero touchdowns and 7.9 fantasy points in his one game so far this season.

In his best performance last year -- Week 10 against the Houston Texans -- LaPorta accumulated 12.6 fantasy points. His stat line: three catches, 66 yards and one touchdown.

LaPorta's 12.6 fantasy points in Week 13 against the Chicago Bears -- three receptions, six yards and two touchdowns -- were his second-highest amount last season.

In Week 2 against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, LaPorta finished with a season-low 1.3 fantasy points, via these numbers: two receptions, 13 yards, on three targets.

LaPorta picked up 1.9 fantasy points -- three receptions, 19 yards, on six targets -- in his second-worst game of the season. That was Week 12 versus the Indianapolis Colts.

Bears Defensive Performance

Chicago surrendered more than 300 passing yards to four QBs last season.

11 players have thrown for at least one touchdown in a tilt against the Bears last season.

Through the air last season, Chicago gave up two or more passing touchdowns to five opposing QBs.

Versus the Bears last year, just one player threw for at least three touchdowns in a game.

Versus Chicago last season, eight players put up more than 100 receiving yards in a game.

Against the Bears last season, 14 players caught a TD pass.

Against Chicago last year, three players hauled in more than one touchdown pass in a game.

Looking at run D, the Bears yielded more than 100 yards on the ground to four players last season.

In terms of run defense, Chicago gave up at least one rushing touchdown to 18 players last season.

The Bears gave up at least two rushing TDs on the ground to only two players last season.

Want more data and analysis on Sam LaPorta? Check out FanDuel Research for all the latest and in-depth fantasy and betting coverage.