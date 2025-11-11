Sam LaPorta Fantasy Football Week 11: Stats and Projections vs. Eagles

In Week 11 (Sunday at 8:20 p.m. ET), tight end Sam LaPorta and the Detroit Lions will play the Philadelphia Eagles, who have the 14th-ranked pass defense in the league (209.3 yards allowed per game).

Daily fantasy players, is LaPorta worth considering for his next game versus the Eagles? See below, because we can help you make the correct decision.

Sam LaPorta Week 11 Fantasy Football Projection

Matchup: Detroit Lions at Philadelphia Eagles

Detroit Lions at Philadelphia Eagles Game Date: November 16, 2025

November 16, 2025 Game Time: 8:20 p.m.

8:20 p.m. Projected Fantasy Points: 7.6

7.6 PPR Projected Fantasy Points: 9.9

9.9 Projected Receiving Yards: 53.45

53.45 Projected Receiving TDs: 0.38

Projections provided by numberFire

LaPorta Fantasy Performance

With 66.9 fantasy points this season (7.4 per game), LaPorta is the eighth-ranked player at the TE position. He ranks 123rd among all players.

In his last three games, LaPorta has posted 22.5 fantasy points (7.5 per game), as he's converted 16 targets into 14 catches for 165 yards and one TD.

LaPorta has been targeted 28 times, with 24 receptions for 312 yards and three TDs, in his last five games. He has put up 49.2 fantasy points (9.8 per game) during that period.

The highlight of LaPorta's fantasy season was a Week 9 outburst against the Minnesota Vikings, when he tallied 15.7 fantasy points (0 receptions, 0 yards).

From a fantasy standpoint, Sam LaPorta had his worst performance of the season in Week 7 against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, when he put up just 1.5 fantasy points (0 receptions, 0 yards).

Eagles Defensive Performance

Philadelphia has allowed just one player to register more than 300 yards passing in a game this season.

The Eagles have allowed six players to pass for at least one TD in a game this year.

Philadelphia has allowed two players to throw for at least two touchdowns in a game this season.

No opposing quarterback has passed for three or more touchdowns in a game versus the Eagles this year.

A total of five players have put up over 100 yards receiving in a game against Philadelphia this season.

A total of Eight players have hauled in a TD pass against the Eagles this season.

No player has caught more than one touchdown pass against Philadelphia this year.

The Eagles' defense has not allowed a player to amass over 100 yards on the ground in a game this season.

A total of eight players have rushed for at least one touchdown versus Philadelphia this year.

The Eagles have allowed at least two rushing touchdowns to two players this season.

