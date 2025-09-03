Sam LaPorta Fantasy Football Week 1: Stats and Projections vs. Packers

Sam LaPorta and the Detroit Lions will face the Green Bay Packers -- whose pass defense was ranked 13th in the league last season (215.2 yards conceded per game) -- in Week 1, on Sunday at 4:25 p.m. ET.

Sam LaPorta Week 1 Fantasy Football Projection

Matchup: Detroit Lions at Green Bay Packers

Detroit Lions at Green Bay Packers Game Date: September 7, 2025

September 7, 2025 Game Time: 4:25 p.m.

4:25 p.m. Projected Fantasy Points: 6.6

6.6 PPR Projected Fantasy Points: 8.7

8.7 Projected Receiving Yards: 48.06

48.06 Projected Receiving TDs: 0.30

Projections provided by numberFire

LaPorta 2024 Fantasy Performance

With 114.6 fantasy points (7.2 per game) in 2024, LaPorta ranked 125th in the NFL and sixth at his position.

LaPorta accumulated 12.6 fantasy points -- three receptions, 66 yards and one touchdown -- in his best performance last year, in Week 10 versus the Houston Texans.

In Week 13 versus the Chicago Bears, LaPorta picked up 12.6 fantasy points, with these numbers: three receptions, six yards and two touchdowns. That was his second-best showing of the season.

In Week 2 versus the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, LaPorta finished with a season-low 1.3 fantasy points, via these numbers: two receptions, 13 yards, on three targets.

LaPorta picked up 1.9 fantasy points -- three receptions, 19 yards, on six targets -- in his second-worst game of the year. That was Week 12 against the Indianapolis Colts.

Packers Defensive Performance

Green Bay allowed over 300 passing yards to only three QBs last year.

Last season, the Packers allowed 13 QBs to throw at least one touchdown pass in a game.

In the passing game, Green Bay allowed seven players to throw at least two touchdowns in a game last year.

In the passing game, the Packers allowed three or more passing touchdowns to only three opposing quarterbacks last year.

Green Bay let just two players pile up over 100 receiving yards in a game last season.

In terms of pass defense, the Packers allowed a touchdown reception to 22 players last season.

Looking at pass defense, Green Bay allowed just one player to catch at least two touchdown passes against it last year.

In terms of run D, the Packers allowed four players to amass more than 100 rushing yards in a game last season.

On the ground, Green Bay allowed 11 players to score at least one rushing touchdown against them last season.

The Packers gave up at least two rushing TDs on the ground to only two players last season.

