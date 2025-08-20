2025 Sam Houston Football Odds and Schedule

Odds updated as of 12:29 p.m.

On Aug. 23, the Sam Houston Bearkats' 2025 campaign begins with a contest versus Western Kentucky. The rest of the Bearkats' college football schedule can be seen in the article below.

Sam Houston 2025 Schedule

Week Opponent Date Score Favorite Total 1 @ Western Kentucky Aug. 23 - Hilltoppers (-10.5) 61.5 1 UNLV Aug. 29 - Rebels (-12.5) 58.5 2 @ Hawaii Sept. 7 - - - 4 @ Texas Sept. 20 - - - 6 @ New Mexico State Oct. 2 - - - 7 Jacksonville State Oct. 9 - - - 8 UTEP Oct. 15 - - - View Full Table ChevronDown

Sam Houston 2025 Schedule Insights

In terms of toughness, based on opponents' combined win total last season, Sam Houston will be playing the 90th-ranked schedule this year.

The Bearkats have five games scheduled against teams that made a bowl game last year.

Sam Houston will face five teams this season that went over .500 in 2024. That schedule includes three teams that ended with nine or more victories and three squads with less than four wins last year.

Sam Houston Betting Insights (2024)

Sam Houston compiled a 7-6-0 ATS record last year.

Last season, the combined scoring went over the point total four times in Bearkats games.

Sam Houston won 85.7% of the games last season when it was favored on the moneyline (6-1).

