Sam Darnold Fantasy Football Week 9: Stats and Projections vs. Commanders

Quarterback Sam Darnold has a matchup versus the 26th-ranked pass defense in the league (244 yards allowed per game) in Week 9, when his Seattle Seahawks play the Washington Commanders, Sunday at 8:20 p.m. ET.

For more details on Darnold, if you're thinking about him for your daily fantasy lineup, check out this article before his upcoming matchup against the Commanders.

Thinking about playing Darnold this week? Start building your FanDuel fantasy football lineup today!

Sam Darnold Week 9 Fantasy Football Projection

Matchup: Seattle Seahawks at Washington Commanders

Seattle Seahawks at Washington Commanders Game Date: November 2, 2025

November 2, 2025 Game Time: 8:20 p.m.

8:20 p.m. Projected Fantasy Points: 15.4

15.4 Projected Passing Yards: 257.99

257.99 Projected Passing TDs: 1.58

1.58 Projected Rushing Yards: 4.60

4.60 Projected Rushing TDs: 0.05

Projections provided by numberFire

Darnold Fantasy Performance

Darnold has piled up 110.2 fantasy points in 2025 (15.7 per game), which ranks him 18th at the QB position. Overall, he's the No. 26 player in fantasy football.

Through his last three games, Darnold has connected on 61-of-92 throws for 849 yards, with seven passing touchdowns and two interceptions, resulting in 56.2 total fantasy points (18.7 per game). With his legs, he's added three rushing yards on seven attempts.

Darnold has piled up 1,309 passing yards (93-of-136) with 10 TDs and two picks in his last five games, leading to 89.0 fantasy points (17.8 per game) during that stretch. On the ground, he's contributed 27 yards rushing on eight carries.

The highlight of Darnold's fantasy season came against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in Week 5, when he racked up 27.6 fantasy points with 341 passing yards, four TDs, and one pick.

From a fantasy perspective, Sam Darnold delivered his lowest fantasy-point total of the campaign (5.4 points) in Week 1 against the San Francisco 49ers, throwing for 150 yards and zero touchdowns with zero picks.

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!

Commanders Defensive Performance

Washington has given up over 300 yards passing to just one player this year.

A total of Seven players have thrown for at least one TD against the Commanders this year.

Washington has allowed at least two TD passes to five opposing QBs this year.

The Commanders have allowed three players to throw for three or more TDs in a game this season.

Washington has allowed five players to pick up over 100 yards receiving in a game this year.

The Commanders have allowed a touchdown catch by 12 players this season.

A total of two players have hauled in more than one touchdown pass versus Washington this season.

The Commanders have allowed more than 100 yards on the ground to two players this year.

A total of six players have run for at least one TD against Washington this year.

The Commanders have not given up two or more rushing TDs to an opposing player this season.

Want more data and analysis on Sam Darnold? Check out FanDuel Research for all the latest and in-depth fantasy and betting coverage.