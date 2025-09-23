Sam Darnold Fantasy Football Week 4: Stats and Projections vs. Cardinals

Sam Darnold and the Seattle Seahawks will play the Arizona Cardinals and their 30th-ranked passing defense (264.3 yards allowed per game) in Week 4, on Thursday at 8:15 p.m. ET.

Sam Darnold Week 4 Fantasy Football Projection

Matchup: Seattle Seahawks at Arizona Cardinals

Seattle Seahawks at Arizona Cardinals Game Date: September 25, 2025

September 25, 2025 Game Time: 8:15 p.m.

8:15 p.m. Projected Fantasy Points: 13.5

13.5 Projected Passing Yards: 233.38

233.38 Projected Passing TDs: 1.27

1.27 Projected Rushing Yards: 7.26

7.26 Projected Rushing TDs: 0.08

Projections provided by numberFire

Darnold Fantasy Performance

With 37.9 fantasy points in 2025 (12.6 per game), Darnold is the 22nd-ranked fantasy player at his position and 42nd overall.

Last week against the New Orleans Saints, Darnold produced 16.7 fantasy points, piling up 218 passing yards with two touchdowns and zero picks.

Cardinals Defensive Performance

Arizona has allowed more than 300 yards passing to one player this season.

A total of Two players have thrown for at least one TD against the Cardinals this year.

A total of one player has thrown for at least two touchdowns against Arizona this season.

The Cardinals have allowed one player to throw for at least three TDs in a game this season.

Arizona has allowed more than 100 yards receiving to two players this season.

A total of Three players have hauled in a touchdown pass against the Cardinals this season.

Arizona has given up two or more receiving TDs to one player this season.

The Cardinals' defense has not allowed a player to pick up more than 100 yards rushing in a game this season.

Arizona has given up at least one rushing touchdown to one player this season.

The Cardinals have not given up more than one rushing TD to an opposing player this year.

