Sam Darnold Fantasy Football Week 3: Stats and Projections vs. Saints

Seattle Seahawks QB Sam Darnold will take on the 13th-ranked pass defense of the New Orleans Saints (198.5 yards allowed per game) in Week 3, at 4:05 p.m. ET on Sunday.

For more information on Darnold, scroll down prior to his upcoming matchup against the Saints.

Sam Darnold Week 3 Fantasy Football Projection

Matchup: Seattle Seahawks vs. New Orleans Saints

Seattle Seahawks vs. New Orleans Saints Game Date: September 21, 2025

September 21, 2025 Game Time: 4:05 p.m.

4:05 p.m. Projected Fantasy Points: 12.9

12.9 Projected Passing Yards: 203.50

203.50 Projected Passing TDs: 1.28

1.28 Projected Rushing Yards: 9.30

9.30 Projected Rushing TDs: 0.09

Projections provided by numberFire

Darnold Fantasy Performance

Among players at the QB position, Darnold is currently the 28th-ranked player in fantasy (68th overall), with 21.2 total fantasy points (10.6 per game).

Through two games this season, Darnold has completed 38-of-56 throws for 445 yards, with two passing touchdowns and two interceptions, resulting in 21.2 fantasy points.

Last week against the Pittsburgh Steelers, Darnold completed 66.7% of his passes for 295 yards, with two touchdowns and two interceptions, good for 15.8 fantasy points.

Saints Defensive Performance

Not a single QB has recorded more than 300 yards passing in a game against New Orleans this year.

The Saints have allowed at least one passing TD to two opposing QBs this year.

New Orleans has allowed two players to throw for at least two touchdowns in a game this year.

The Saints have allowed one player to pass for three or more TDs in a game this season.

New Orleans has not allowed more than 100 yards receiving to an opposing player this year.

A total of Five players have hauled in a touchdown pass against the Saints this season.

New Orleans has not allowed an opposing player to catch two or more touchdown passes in a game this year.

The Saints' defense has not allowed a player to pick up more than 100 yards rushing in a game this year.

New Orleans has not allowed an opposing player to score a touchdown on the ground in a game this season.

