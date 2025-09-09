Sam Darnold Fantasy Football Week 2: Stats and Projections vs. Steelers

Sam Darnold and the Seattle Seahawks will play the Pittsburgh Steelers -- whose passing defense was ranked 25th in the NFL last season (228 yards allowed per game) -- in Week 2, on Sunday at 1 p.m. ET.

Sam Darnold Week 2 Fantasy Football Projection

Matchup: Seattle Seahawks at Pittsburgh Steelers

Seattle Seahawks at Pittsburgh Steelers Game Date: September 14, 2025

September 14, 2025 Game Time: 1 p.m.

1 p.m. Projected Fantasy Points: 12.5

12.5 Projected Passing Yards: 224.37

224.37 Projected Passing TDs: 0.93

0.93 Projected Rushing Yards: 13.90

13.90 Projected Rushing TDs: 0.11

Projections provided by numberFire

Darnold 2024 Fantasy Performance

Darnold picked up 307.8 fantasy points (18.1 per game), ninth at his position and 12th in the league.

In his one game this season, Darnold picked up 5.4 fantasy points. He finished 16-of-23 for 150 yards, with zero touchdowns and zero interceptions.

In his best game last season, Darnold picked up 34.6 fantasy points -- 22-of-28 (78.6%), 347 yards, 5 TDs, 0 INTs. That was in Week 14 against the Atlanta Falcons.

In another good fantasy showing last season, Darnold finished with 24.8 points -- 33-of-43 (76.7%), 377 yards, 3 TDs, 1 INT in Week 17 against the Green Bay Packers.

In Week 5 against the New York Jets, Darnold finished with a season-low 4.3 fantasy points, thanks to these numbers: 14-of-31 (45.2%), 179 yards, 0 TDs, 1 INT.

In his second-worst game of the season (Week 10 versus the Jacksonville Jaguars), Darnold finished with 6.4 fantasy points -- 24-of-38 (63.2%), 241 yards, 0 TDs, 3 INTs; 7 carries, 28 yards.

Steelers Defensive Performance

Pittsburgh gave up over 300 passing yards to only three QBs last season.

Last season, the Steelers allowed 13 QBs to throw at least one TD pass in a game.

Against Pittsburgh last season, seven players threw for at least two touchdowns in a game.

Last year, the Steelers allowed just three players to throw for three or more TDs in a game.

Versus Pittsburgh last season, seven players collected more than 100 receiving yards in a game.

In terms of pass defense, the Steelers allowed a touchdown reception to 23 players last season.

Pittsburgh didn't give up more than one receiving TD to any opposing player last season.

Looking at run defense, the Steelers gave up more than 100 rushing yards to only two players last season.

In terms of run defense, Pittsburgh gave up at least one rushing touchdown to 12 players last season.

Only two players ran for multiple touchdowns in a game against the Steelers last year.

