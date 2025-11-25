Sam Darnold Fantasy Football Week 13: Stats and Projections vs. Vikings

Sam Darnold and the Seattle Seahawks will play the Minnesota Vikings and their seventh-ranked pass defense (186.1 yards conceded per game) in Week 13, on Sunday at 4:05 p.m. ET.

With Darnold's next game versus the Vikings, should you think about him for your daily fantasy roster? Scroll down for more stats and information.

Sam Darnold Week 13 Fantasy Football Projection

Matchup: Seattle Seahawks vs. Minnesota Vikings

Seattle Seahawks vs. Minnesota Vikings Game Date: November 30, 2025

November 30, 2025 Game Time: 4:05 p.m.

4:05 p.m. Projected Fantasy Points: 14.9

14.9 Projected Passing Yards: 241.29

241.29 Projected Passing TDs: 1.59

1.59 Projected Rushing Yards: 5.04

5.04 Projected Rushing TDs: 0.06

Projections provided by numberFire

Darnold Fantasy Performance

With 164.3 fantasy points in 2025 (14.9 per game), Darnold is the 15th-ranked fantasy player at his position and 22nd overall.

In his last three games, Darnold has compiled 26.9 fantasy points (9.0 per game), connecting on 55-of-82 passes for 701 yards, three touchdowns, and five interceptions. He's added eight rushing yards on six carries.

Darnold has amassed 62.7 fantasy points (12.5 per game) in his last five games, connecting on 93-of-137 passes for 1,244 yards, with eight touchdowns and seven interceptions. He's added nine rushing yards on nine carries.

The highlight of Darnold's fantasy season was a Week 5 performance versus the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, a game when he went off for zero catches and zero receiving yards (27.6 fantasy points).

From a fantasy perspective, Sam Darnold stumbled to his worst performance of the season in Week 11 against the Los Angeles Rams, throwing for 279 yards and zero touchdowns with four interceptions with 11 yards on two attempts on the ground (4.3 fantasy points).

Vikings Defensive Performance

One player has recorded more than 300 yards passing in a game against Minnesota this year.

The Vikings have allowed eight players to pass for at least one TD in a game this season.

A total of four players have thrown for two or more TDs against Minnesota this year.

The Vikings have given up at least three passing touchdowns to just two opposing QBs this season.

Minnesota has allowed over 100 yards receiving to three players this year.

A total of 13 players have hauled in a TD pass versus the Vikings this season.

Minnesota has allowed at least two receiving TDs to just one player this year.

The Vikings have given up more than 100 yards rushing to four players this season.

Minnesota has allowed eight players to score at least one rushing touchdown versus them this year.

The Vikings have allowed only two players to score more than one rushing TD in a game this year.

Want more data and analysis on Sam Darnold?