Sam Darnold Fantasy Football Week 12: Stats and Projections vs. Titans

Sam Darnold and the Seattle Seahawks will meet the Tennessee Titans and their 18th-ranked pass defense (217.8 yards conceded per game) in Week 12, on Sunday at 1 p.m. ET.

Thinking about Darnold for your DFS lineup, with his next game versus the Titans? We've got stats and information for you below.

Sam Darnold Week 12 Fantasy Football Projection

Matchup: Seattle Seahawks at Tennessee Titans

Seattle Seahawks at Tennessee Titans Game Date: November 23, 2025

November 23, 2025 Game Time: 1 p.m.

1 p.m. Projected Fantasy Points: 15.3

15.3 Projected Passing Yards: 243.27

243.27 Projected Passing TDs: 1.68

1.68 Projected Rushing Yards: 5.12

5.12 Projected Rushing TDs: 0.06

Projections provided by numberFire

Darnold Fantasy Performance

Among players at the QB position, Darnold is currently the 16th-ranked player in fantasy (23rd overall), with 146.6 total fantasy points (14.7 per game).

Through his last three games, Darnold has connected on 60-of-80 passes for 787 yards, with five passing touchdowns and six interceptions, resulting in 36.4 total fantasy points (12.1 per game). With his legs, he's added nine rushing yards on five attempts.

Darnold has amassed 65.0 fantasy points (13.0 per game) in his last five games, connecting on 93-of-138 passes for 1,295 yards, with eight touchdowns and seven interceptions. He's added 12 rushing yards on 12 carries.

The highlight of Darnold's fantasy season so far was Week 5 against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, when he carried zero times for zero yards on his way to 27.6 fantasy points.

From a fantasy perspective, Sam Darnold stumbled to his worst performance of the season last week against the Los Angeles Rams, throwing for 279 yards and zero touchdowns with four interceptions with 11 yards on two attempts on the ground (4.3 fantasy points).

Titans Defensive Performance

Tennessee has not allowed a player to register over 300 yards passing versus them in a matchup yet this season.

A total of Nine players have thrown for at least one TD versus the Titans this year.

Tennessee has allowed at least two passing TDs to five opposing QBs this year.

The Titans have allowed only one player to pass for three or more touchdowns in a game this year.

Tennessee has given up over 100 yards receiving to only one player this season.

The Titans have allowed 15 players to catch a TD pass versus them this season.

No player has hauled in more than one touchdown pass versus Tennessee this year.

The Titans have allowed more than 100 yards on the ground to only two players this season.

Tennessee has given up at least one rushing touchdown to 12 players this season.

The Titans have allowed only two players to score more than one rushing touchdown in a game this year.

