Sam Darnold Fantasy Football Week 10: Stats and Projections vs. Cardinals

In Week 10 (Sunday at 4:05 p.m. ET), quarterback Sam Darnold and the Seattle Seahawks will play the Arizona Cardinals, who have the 23rd-ranked passing defense in the league (231.8 yards allowed per game).

For more information on Darnold, if you're thinking about him for your daily fantasy roster, scroll down prior to his upcoming game against the Cardinals.

Thinking about playing Darnold this week? Start building your FanDuel fantasy football lineup today!

Sam Darnold Week 10 Fantasy Football Projection

Matchup: Seattle Seahawks vs. Arizona Cardinals

Seattle Seahawks vs. Arizona Cardinals Game Date: November 9, 2025

November 9, 2025 Game Time: 4:05 p.m.

4:05 p.m. Projected Fantasy Points: 15.2

15.2 Projected Passing Yards: 249.86

249.86 Projected Passing TDs: 1.60

1.60 Projected Rushing Yards: 4.79

4.79 Projected Rushing TDs: 0.05

Projections provided by numberFire

Darnold Fantasy Performance

With 137.4 fantasy points in 2025 (17.2 per game), Darnold is the 13th-ranked player at the QB position and 16th among all players.

Through his last three games, Darnold has completed 54-of-82 throws for 838 yards, with seven passing touchdowns and two interceptions, resulting in 55.8 total fantasy points (18.6 per game). With his legs, he's added three rushing yards on seven attempts.

Darnold has compiled 1,421 passing yards (100-of-142) with 12 TDs and three picks in his last five games, leading to 99.5 fantasy points (19.9 per game) during that stretch. On the ground, he's contributed 27 yards rushing on eight carries.

The high point of Darnold's fantasy season was a Week 5 performance against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, a matchup in which he posted 27.6 fantasy points -- 28-of-34 (82.4%), 341 yards, 4 TDs, 1 INT.

From a fantasy standpoint, Sam Darnold let down his fantasy managers against the San Francisco 49ers in Week 1, when he managed only 5.4 fantasy points -- 16-of-23 (69.6%), 150 yards, 0 TDs, 0 INTs. It was his worst fantasy effort of the campaign.

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!

Cardinals Defensive Performance

One player has posted more than 300 yards passing in a game against Arizona this year.

The Cardinals have allowed six players to pass for at least one TD in a game this season.

Arizona has allowed two players to throw for two or more touchdowns in a game this year.

Just one player have passed for at least three TDs in a game against the Cardinals this year.

Arizona has allowed more than 100 yards receiving to three players this season.

The Cardinals have allowed a touchdown reception by eight players this year.

Arizona has allowed only one player to catch two or more touchdown passes in a game this year.

The Cardinals have given up more than 100 yards on the ground to only one player this season.

Arizona has allowed six players to score at least one rushing TD against them this year.

The Cardinals have allowed only one player to score more than one rushing TD in a game this year.

Want more data and analysis on Sam Darnold? Check out FanDuel Research for all the latest and in-depth fantasy and betting coverage.