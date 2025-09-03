Sam Darnold Fantasy Football Week 1: Stats and Projections vs. 49ers

Sam Darnold and the Seattle Seahawks will play the San Francisco 49ers -- whose pass defense was ranked fifth in the league last season (192.8 yards allowed per game) -- in Week 1, on Sunday at 4:05 p.m. ET.

Considering Darnold for your daily fantasy lineup, with his next game versus the 49ers? We've got stats and info for you in this article.

Sam Darnold Week 1 Fantasy Football Projection

Matchup: Seattle Seahawks vs. San Francisco 49ers

Seattle Seahawks vs. San Francisco 49ers Game Date: September 7, 2025

September 7, 2025 Game Time: 4:05 p.m.

4:05 p.m. Projected Fantasy Points: 13.8

13.8 Projected Passing Yards: 216.77

216.77 Projected Passing TDs: 1.25

1.25 Projected Rushing Yards: 15.68

15.68 Projected Rushing TDs: 0.14

Darnold 2024 Fantasy Performance

Ranked 12th overall and ninth at his position, Darnold accumulated 307.8 fantasy points (18.1 per game) in 2024.

Darnold accumulated 34.6 fantasy points -- 22-of-28 (78.6%), 347 yards, 5 TDs, 0 INTs -- in his best game last year (Week 14 against the Atlanta Falcons).

In his second-best game of the season -- Week 17 versus the Green Bay Packers -- Darnold finished with 24.8 fantasy points. His stat line: 33-of-43 (76.7%), 377 yards, 3 TDs, 1 INT.

Darnold ended up with 4.3 fantasy points -- 14-of-31 (45.2%), 179 yards, 0 TDs, 1 INT -- in his worst game last season. That was in Week 5 versus the New York Jets.

In his second-worst fantasy performance of the season, Darnold finished with 6.4 points -- 24-of-38 (63.2%), 241 yards, 0 TDs, 3 INTs; 7 carries, 28 yards. That was in Week 10 versus the Jacksonville Jaguars.

49ers Defensive Performance

Against San Francisco last season, two players registered more than 300 passing yards in a game.

Last year, the 49ers allowed 15 QBs to throw at least one touchdown pass in a game.

Through the air last season, San Francisco allowed two or more passing touchdowns to seven opposing QBs.

Last year, the 49ers allowed just two players to throw for at least three TDs in a game.

Through the air, San Francisco gave up more than 100 receiving yards to only three players last season.

The 49ers allowed 21 players to secure a TD pass against them last season.

Against San Francisco last year, four players hauled in more than one touchdown pass in a game.

On the ground, five players collected more than 100 rushing yards in a game against the 49ers last season.

In terms of run defense, San Francisco gave up at least one rushing touchdown to 20 players last season.

The 49ers gave up at least two rushing TDs on the ground to only three players last year.

Want more data and analysis on Sam Darnold? Check out FanDuel Research for all the latest and in-depth fantasy and betting coverage.