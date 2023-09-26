Ryan Tannehill Fantasy Week 4: Projections, Points and Stats vs. Bengals

Tennessee Titans QB Ryan Tannehill will match up with the 12th-ranked pass defense of the Cincinnati Bengals (200.7 yards conceded per game) in Week 4, at 1:00 PM ET on Sunday.

Tannehill vs. Bengals Game Info

Matchup: Tennessee Titans vs. Cincinnati Bengals

Tennessee Titans vs. Cincinnati Bengals Game Day: October 1, 2023

October 1, 2023 Game Time: 1:00 PM

1:00 PM Projected Fantasy Points: 12.77

12.77 Projected Passing Yards: 210.65

210.65 Projected Passing TDs: 1.06

1.06 Projected Rushing Yards: 11.22

11.22 Projected Rushing TDs: 0.11

Projections provided by numberFire

Tannehill Fantasy Performance

With 27.6 fantasy points in 2023 (9.2 per game), Tannehill is the 29th-ranked player at the QB position and 80th among all players.

Last week against the Cleveland Browns, Tannehill produced 4.2 fantasy points, amassing 104 passing yards with zero touchdowns and zero picks.

Bengals Defensive Performance

Not a single QB has recorded more than 300 yards passing in a game against Cincinnati this year.

The Bengals have allowed at least one passing TD to three opposing QBs this year.

A total of one player has thrown for at least two TDs versus Cincinnati this year.

No opposing QB has passed for at least three touchdowns in a game versus the Bengals this year.

Cincinnati's defense has not allowed a player to rack up over 100 yards receiving in a game this year.

The Bengals have allowed four players to catch a TD pass against them this season.

Cincinnati has not allowed more than one touchdown catch to an opposing player this year.

One player has picked up over 100 yards rushing in a game versus the Bengals this year.

A total of two players have run for at least one touchdown versus Cincinnati this season.

The Bengals have not allowed an opposing player to score two or more rushing TDs versus them this year.

