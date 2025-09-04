FanDuel ResearchSportsbookFantasyCasinoRacingFanDuel TVFree2Play
NCAAF

Rutgers vs Miami (OH) Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for Week 2 2025

Saturday's slate in college football includes a matchup between the Rutgers Scarlet Knights and the Miami (OH) RedHawks.

Get the latest NCAA football odds ahead of this matchup on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Rutgers vs Miami (OH) Odds & Spread

  All college football odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.
  • Moneyline: Rutgers: (-752) | Miami (OH): (+520)
  • Spread: Rutgers: -14.5 (-114) | Miami (OH): +14.5 (-106)
  • Total: 45.5 -- Over: (-110) | Under: (-110)

Rutgers vs Miami (OH) Betting Trends

  • Rutgers has no wins against the spread this season.
  • Rutgers has yet to win ATS (0-1) when playing as at least 14.5-point favorites this season.
  • All one of Rutgers' games have hit the over this season.
  • Miami (OH) has covered the spread in every game this year.
  • Miami (OH) is unbeaten ATS (1-0) as a 14.5-point underdog or greater this year.
  • None of Miami (OH)'s one games has hit the over in 2025.

Rutgers vs Miami (OH) Prediction & Pick

All college football win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.
Prediction: Scarlet Knights win (70.2%)

Rutgers vs Miami (OH) Point Spread

Rutgers is favored by 14.5 points versus Miami (OH). Rutgers is -114 to cover the spread, while Miami (OH) is -106.

Rutgers vs Miami (OH) Over/Under

The over/under for Rutgers-Miami (OH) on Sept. 6 is 45.5. The over is -110, and the under is -110.

Rutgers vs Miami (OH) Moneyline

Rutgers is the favorite, -752 on the moneyline, while Miami (OH) is a +520 underdog.

Rutgers vs. Miami (OH) Points Insights

  • The average implied total for the Scarlet Knights last season was 26.4 points, 3.6 fewer points than their implied total of 30 points in Saturday's game.
  • The RedHawks' average implied point total last season (26.8 points) is 10.8 points higher than their implied total in this matchup (16 points).

Rutgers vs. Miami (OH) Game Info

  • Game day: Saturday, September 6, 2025
  • Game time: 3:30 p.m. ET
  • TV channel: Peacock
  • Location: Piscataway, New Jersey
  • Stadium: SHI Stadium

Check out even more in-depth Rutgers vs. Miami (OH) analysis on FanDuel Research.

