Rutgers vs Miami (OH) Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for Week 2 2025
Saturday's slate in college football includes a matchup between the Rutgers Scarlet Knights and the Miami (OH) RedHawks.
Get the latest NCAA football odds ahead of this matchup on FanDuel Sportsbook.
Rutgers vs Miami (OH) Odds & Spread
- All college football odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.
- Moneyline: Rutgers: (-752) | Miami (OH): (+520)
- Spread: Rutgers: -14.5 (-114) | Miami (OH): +14.5 (-106)
- Total: 45.5 -- Over: (-110) | Under: (-110)
Rutgers vs Miami (OH) Betting Trends
- Rutgers has no wins against the spread this season.
- Rutgers has yet to win ATS (0-1) when playing as at least 14.5-point favorites this season.
- All one of Rutgers' games have hit the over this season.
- Miami (OH) has covered the spread in every game this year.
- Miami (OH) is unbeaten ATS (1-0) as a 14.5-point underdog or greater this year.
- None of Miami (OH)'s one games has hit the over in 2025.
Rutgers vs Miami (OH) Prediction & Pick
All college football win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.
Prediction: Scarlet Knights win (70.2%)
Rutgers vs Miami (OH) Point Spread
Rutgers is favored by 14.5 points versus Miami (OH). Rutgers is -114 to cover the spread, while Miami (OH) is -106.
Rutgers vs Miami (OH) Over/Under
The over/under for Rutgers-Miami (OH) on Sept. 6 is 45.5. The over is -110, and the under is -110.
Rutgers vs Miami (OH) Moneyline
Rutgers is the favorite, -752 on the moneyline, while Miami (OH) is a +520 underdog.
Rutgers vs. Miami (OH) Points Insights
- The average implied total for the Scarlet Knights last season was 26.4 points, 3.6 fewer points than their implied total of 30 points in Saturday's game.
- The RedHawks' average implied point total last season (26.8 points) is 10.8 points higher than their implied total in this matchup (16 points).
Rutgers vs. Miami (OH) Game Info
- Game day: Saturday, September 6, 2025
- Game time: 3:30 p.m. ET
- TV channel: Peacock
- Location: Piscataway, New Jersey
- Stadium: SHI Stadium
Check out even more in-depth Rutgers vs. Miami (OH) analysis on FanDuel Research.