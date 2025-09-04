Rutgers vs Miami (OH) Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for Week 2 2025

Saturday's slate in college football includes a matchup between the Rutgers Scarlet Knights and the Miami (OH) RedHawks.

Rutgers vs Miami (OH) Odds & Spread

Moneyline: Rutgers: (-752) | Miami (OH): (+520)

Rutgers: (-752) | Miami (OH): (+520) Spread: Rutgers: -14.5 (-114) | Miami (OH): +14.5 (-106)

Rutgers: -14.5 (-114) | Miami (OH): +14.5 (-106) Total: 45.5 -- Over: (-110) | Under: (-110)

Rutgers vs Miami (OH) Betting Trends

Rutgers has no wins against the spread this season.

Rutgers has yet to win ATS (0-1) when playing as at least 14.5-point favorites this season.

All one of Rutgers' games have hit the over this season.

Miami (OH) has covered the spread in every game this year.

Miami (OH) is unbeaten ATS (1-0) as a 14.5-point underdog or greater this year.

None of Miami (OH)'s one games has hit the over in 2025.

Rutgers vs Miami (OH) Prediction & Pick

Prediction: Scarlet Knights win (70.2%)

Rutgers vs Miami (OH) Point Spread

Rutgers is favored by 14.5 points versus Miami (OH). Rutgers is -114 to cover the spread, while Miami (OH) is -106.

Rutgers vs Miami (OH) Over/Under

The over/under for Rutgers-Miami (OH) on Sept. 6 is 45.5. The over is -110, and the under is -110.

Rutgers vs Miami (OH) Moneyline

Rutgers is the favorite, -752 on the moneyline, while Miami (OH) is a +520 underdog.

Rutgers vs. Miami (OH) Points Insights

The average implied total for the Scarlet Knights last season was 26.4 points, 3.6 fewer points than their implied total of 30 points in Saturday's game.

The RedHawks' average implied point total last season (26.8 points) is 10.8 points higher than their implied total in this matchup (16 points).

Rutgers vs. Miami (OH) Game Info

Game day: Saturday, September 6, 2025

Saturday, September 6, 2025 Game time: 3:30 p.m. ET

3:30 p.m. ET TV channel: Peacock

Peacock Location: Piscataway, New Jersey

Piscataway, New Jersey Stadium: SHI Stadium

