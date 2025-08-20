2025 Rutgers Football Odds and Schedule

Odds updated as of 12:29 p.m.

On Aug. 28, the Rutgers Scarlet Knights' 2025 campaign opens with a contest versus Ohio. The rest of the Scarlet Knights' college football schedule can be found in the piece below.

Rutgers 2025 Schedule

Week Opponent Date Score Favorite Total 1 Ohio Aug. 28 - Scarlet Knights (-14.5) 46.5 2 Miami (OH) Sept. 6 - - - 3 Norfolk State Sept. 13 - - - 4 Iowa Sept. 19 - - - 5 @ Minnesota Sept. 27 - - - 7 @ Washington Oct. 10 - - - 8 Oregon Oct. 18 - - - View Full Table ChevronDown

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!

Rutgers 2025 Schedule Insights

Based on opponents' combined win total last season (90), Rutgers has the seventh-toughest schedule in college football.

Taking into account their opponents' projected win total this year (81), the Scarlet Knights have the 10th-toughest schedule in college football.

Rutgers is facing the 11th-hardest conference schedule this season (based on its Big Ten opponents' combined win total last year).

The Scarlet Knights have nine games scheduled against teams that made a bowl game last year.

In 2025, Rutgers will face nine teams that had winning records last season, including five that won nine or more games, while facing one squad that had three or fewer wins a year ago.

Rutgers Betting Insights (2024)

Rutgers went 5-5-0 ATS last season.

Last season, the combined scoring went over the point total seven times in Scarlet Knights games.

Rutgers went 1-3 in games it was favored on the moneyline last season (winning 25% of those games).

See more stats and analysis about Rutgers on FanDuel Research!

Bet on the Rutgers Scarlet Knights on FanDuel today!