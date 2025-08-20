NCAAF
2025 Rutgers Football Odds and Schedule
Odds updated as of 12:29 p.m.
On Aug. 28, the Rutgers Scarlet Knights' 2025 campaign opens with a contest versus Ohio. The rest of the Scarlet Knights' college football schedule can be found in the piece below.
Rutgers 2025 Schedule
Week
Opponent
Date
Score
Favorite
Total
|1
|Ohio
|Aug. 28
|-
|Scarlet Knights (-14.5)
|46.5
|2
|Miami (OH)
|Sept. 6
|-
|-
|-
|3
|Norfolk State
|Sept. 13
|-
|-
|-
|4
|Iowa
|Sept. 19
|-
|-
|-
|5
|@ Minnesota
|Sept. 27
|-
|-
|-
|7
|@ Washington
|Oct. 10
|-
|-
|-
|8
|Oregon
|Oct. 18
|-
|-
|-
Rutgers 2025 Schedule Insights
- Based on opponents' combined win total last season (90), Rutgers has the seventh-toughest schedule in college football.
- Taking into account their opponents' projected win total this year (81), the Scarlet Knights have the 10th-toughest schedule in college football.
- Rutgers is facing the 11th-hardest conference schedule this season (based on its Big Ten opponents' combined win total last year).
- The Scarlet Knights have nine games scheduled against teams that made a bowl game last year.
- In 2025, Rutgers will face nine teams that had winning records last season, including five that won nine or more games, while facing one squad that had three or fewer wins a year ago.
Rutgers Betting Insights (2024)
- Rutgers went 5-5-0 ATS last season.
- Last season, the combined scoring went over the point total seven times in Scarlet Knights games.
- Rutgers went 1-3 in games it was favored on the moneyline last season (winning 25% of those games).
