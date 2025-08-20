FanDuel ResearchSportsbookFantasyCasinoRacingFanDuel TVFree2Play
2025 Rutgers Football Odds and Schedule

Odds updated as of 12:29 p.m.

On Aug. 28, the Rutgers Scarlet Knights' 2025 campaign opens with a contest versus Ohio. The rest of the Scarlet Knights' college football schedule can be found in the piece below.

Rutgers 2025 Schedule

Week
Opponent
Date
Score
Favorite
Total
1OhioAug. 28-Scarlet Knights (-14.5)46.5
2Miami (OH)Sept. 6---
3Norfolk StateSept. 13---
4IowaSept. 19---
5@ MinnesotaSept. 27---
7@ WashingtonOct. 10---
8OregonOct. 18---

Rutgers 2025 Schedule Insights

  • Based on opponents' combined win total last season (90), Rutgers has the seventh-toughest schedule in college football.
  • Taking into account their opponents' projected win total this year (81), the Scarlet Knights have the 10th-toughest schedule in college football.
  • Rutgers is facing the 11th-hardest conference schedule this season (based on its Big Ten opponents' combined win total last year).
  • The Scarlet Knights have nine games scheduled against teams that made a bowl game last year.
  • In 2025, Rutgers will face nine teams that had winning records last season, including five that won nine or more games, while facing one squad that had three or fewer wins a year ago.

Rutgers Betting Insights (2024)

  • Rutgers went 5-5-0 ATS last season.
  • Last season, the combined scoring went over the point total seven times in Scarlet Knights games.
  • Rutgers went 1-3 in games it was favored on the moneyline last season (winning 25% of those games).

