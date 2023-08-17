2023 Rutgers Football Odds and Schedule

Odds updated as of 6:59 AM

The Rutgers Scarlet Knights are 4-2 so far this season. Dissect the rest of their 2023 schedule and results below.

Rutgers 2023 Schedule

Week Opponent Date Score Favorite Total 1 Northwestern September 3 W 24-7 Scarlet Knights (-5.5) 38.5 2 Temple September 9 W 36-7 Scarlet Knights (-7.5) 44.5 3 Virginia Tech September 16 W 35-16 Scarlet Knights (-6.5) 37.5 4 @ Michigan September 23 L 31-7 Wolverines (-24.5) 44.5 5 Wagner September 30 W 52-3 - - 6 @ Wisconsin October 7 L 24-13 Badgers (-12.5) 43.5 7 Michigan State October 14 - Scarlet Knights (-4.5) 39.5 View Full Table

Rutgers Last Game

The Scarlet Knights go into their next matchup after losing 24-13 to the Wisconsin Badgers in their last game on October 7. Gavin Wimsatt had 181 yards on 16-of-35 passing (45.7%) for the Scarlet Knights in that matchup against the Badgers, with one touchdown and one pick. He also added nine carries for 43 yards with his legs. In the ground game, Kyle Monangai took eight carries for 16 yards (2.0 yards per carry). Isaiah Washington led the receiving charge against the Badgers, hauling in three passes for 53 yards.

Rutgers Betting Insights

Rutgers has yet to lose a game it was the moneyline favorite this season, going 3-0.

