NCAAF

2023 Rutgers Football Odds and Schedule

Data Skrive
Data Skrive
Odds updated as of 6:59 AM

The Rutgers Scarlet Knights are 4-2 so far this season. Dissect the rest of their 2023 schedule and results below.

Rutgers 2023 Schedule

Week
Opponent
Date
Score
Favorite
Total
1NorthwesternSeptember 3W 24-7Scarlet Knights (-5.5)38.5
2TempleSeptember 9W 36-7Scarlet Knights (-7.5)44.5
3Virginia TechSeptember 16W 35-16Scarlet Knights (-6.5)37.5
4@ MichiganSeptember 23L 31-7Wolverines (-24.5)44.5
5WagnerSeptember 30W 52-3--
6@ WisconsinOctober 7L 24-13Badgers (-12.5)43.5
7Michigan StateOctober 14-Scarlet Knights (-4.5)39.5
View Full Table

Kick off the NFL season with $200 in Bonus Bets - win or lose - when you place your first $5 bet!

Rutgers Last Game

The Scarlet Knights go into their next matchup after losing 24-13 to the Wisconsin Badgers in their last game on October 7. Gavin Wimsatt had 181 yards on 16-of-35 passing (45.7%) for the Scarlet Knights in that matchup against the Badgers, with one touchdown and one pick. He also added nine carries for 43 yards with his legs. In the ground game, Kyle Monangai took eight carries for 16 yards (2.0 yards per carry). Isaiah Washington led the receiving charge against the Badgers, hauling in three passes for 53 yards.

Rutgers Betting Insights

  • Rutgers has yet to lose a game it was the moneyline favorite this season, going 3-0.
  • The Scarlet Knights have won all three of the games they have been listed as the moneyline favorite this season.

Check out more analysis about Rutgers on FanDuel Research!

Bet on the Rutgers Scarlet Knights on FanDuel today!