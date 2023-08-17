2023 Rutgers Football Odds and Schedule
The Rutgers Scarlet Knights are 4-2 so far this season. Dissect the rest of their 2023 schedule and results below.
Rutgers 2023 Schedule
Week
Opponent
Date
Score
Favorite
Total
|1
|Northwestern
|September 3
|W 24-7
|Scarlet Knights (-5.5)
|38.5
|2
|Temple
|September 9
|W 36-7
|Scarlet Knights (-7.5)
|44.5
|3
|Virginia Tech
|September 16
|W 35-16
|Scarlet Knights (-6.5)
|37.5
|4
|@ Michigan
|September 23
|L 31-7
|Wolverines (-24.5)
|44.5
|5
|Wagner
|September 30
|W 52-3
|-
|-
|6
|@ Wisconsin
|October 7
|L 24-13
|Badgers (-12.5)
|43.5
|7
|Michigan State
|October 14
|-
|Scarlet Knights (-4.5)
|39.5
Rutgers Last Game
The Scarlet Knights go into their next matchup after losing 24-13 to the Wisconsin Badgers in their last game on October 7. Gavin Wimsatt had 181 yards on 16-of-35 passing (45.7%) for the Scarlet Knights in that matchup against the Badgers, with one touchdown and one pick. He also added nine carries for 43 yards with his legs. In the ground game, Kyle Monangai took eight carries for 16 yards (2.0 yards per carry). Isaiah Washington led the receiving charge against the Badgers, hauling in three passes for 53 yards.
Rutgers Betting Insights
- Rutgers has yet to lose a game it was the moneyline favorite this season, going 3-0.
- The Scarlet Knights have won all three of the games they have been listed as the moneyline favorite this season.
