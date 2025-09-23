Russell Wilson Fantasy Football Week 4: Stats and Projections vs. Chargers

New York Giants QB Russell Wilson will match up with the ninth-ranked passing defense of the Los Angeles Chargers (182.0 yards allowed per game) in Week 4, at 1 p.m. ET on Sunday.

For more details on Wilson, if you're considering him for your DFS roster, scroll down before his upcoming matchup against the Chargers.

Russell Wilson Week 4 Fantasy Football Projection

Matchup: New York Giants vs. Los Angeles Chargers

New York Giants vs. Los Angeles Chargers Game Date: September 28, 2025

September 28, 2025 Game Time: 1 p.m.

1 p.m. Projected Fantasy Points: 14.2

14.2 Projected Passing Yards: 225.70

225.70 Projected Passing TDs: 1.21

1.21 Projected Rushing Yards: 14.28

14.28 Projected Rushing TDs: 0.07

Projections provided by numberFire

Wilson Fantasy Performance

Wilson has compiled 46.5 fantasy points in 2025 (15.5 per game), which ranks him 14th at the QB position. Overall, he's the No. 18 player in fantasy football.

Last week against the Kansas City Chiefs, Wilson completed 56.2% of his passes for 160 yards, with zero touchdowns and two interceptions with 27 rushing yards on the ground, good for 5.1 fantasy points.

Chargers Defensive Performance

No QBs have posted more than 300 yards passing in a game versus Los Angeles this season.

The Chargers have allowed at least one passing TD to two opposing QBs this season.

Los Angeles has not allowed someone to pass for two or more TDs in a game this year.

Los Angeles has allowed one player to pile up more than 100 yards receiving in a game this season.

The Chargers have allowed a TD catch by two players this season.

Los Angeles has not given up more than one touchdown reception to an opposing player this year.

The Chargers have not allowed more than 100 yards on the ground to an opposing player this season.

A total of two players have run for at least one touchdown against Los Angeles this year.

No player has rushed for more than one TD against the Chargers this year.

