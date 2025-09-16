Russell Wilson Fantasy Football Week 3: Stats and Projections vs. Chiefs

Russell Wilson and the New York Giants will face the Kansas City Chiefs and their 15th-ranked passing defense (199.0 yards conceded per game) in Week 3, on Sunday at 8:20 p.m. ET.

Considering Wilson for your daily fantasy roster, with his next game against the Chiefs? We've got stats and information for you below.

Russell Wilson Week 3 Fantasy Football Projection

Matchup: New York Giants vs. Kansas City Chiefs

New York Giants vs. Kansas City Chiefs Game Date: September 21, 2025

September 21, 2025 Game Time: 8:20 p.m.

8:20 p.m. Projected Fantasy Points: 15.7

15.7 Projected Passing Yards: 229.54

229.54 Projected Passing TDs: 1.29

1.29 Projected Rushing Yards: 24.00

24.00 Projected Rushing TDs: 0.12

Projections provided by numberFire

Wilson Fantasy Performance

Wilson is currently the eighth-ranked fantasy player at his position (ninth overall), putting up 41.4 total fantasy points (20.7 per game).

Through two games this season, Wilson has completed 47-of-78 passes for 618 yards, with three passing touchdowns and one interception, resulting in 41.4 fantasy points. With his legs, he's added 67 rushing yards on 11 attempts.

Last week against the Dallas Cowboys, Wilson put up 30.3 fantasy points, amassing 450 passing yards with three touchdowns and one pick while chipping in 23 rushing yards with his legs.

Chiefs Defensive Performance

Kansas City has allowed one player to put up more than 300 yards passing in a game this season.

The Chiefs have allowed at least one passing TD to one opposing QB this year.

Kansas City has allowed two or more TD passes to one opposing QB this year.

One player have thrown for at least three TDs in a game against the Chiefs this year.

Kansas City has not allowed more than 100 yards receiving to an opposing player this season.

The Chiefs have allowed a TD reception by two players this year.

Kansas City has allowed one player to catch two or more touchdown passes in a game this year.

No player has collected more than 100 yards rushing in a game versus the Chiefs this season.

Kansas City has allowed at least one rushing TD to two players this season.

The Chiefs have not given up more than one rushing TD to an opposing player this year.

