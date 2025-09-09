Russell Wilson Fantasy Football Week 2: Stats and Projections vs. Cowboys

Russell Wilson and the New York Giants will face the Dallas Cowboys -- whose passing defense was ranked 17th in the NFL last year (218.1 yards conceded per game) -- in Week 2, on Sunday at 1 p.m. ET.

Daily fantasy players, is Wilson worth a look for his next game against the Cowboys? See below, because we can help you make the right call.

Russell Wilson Week 2 Fantasy Football Projection

Matchup: New York Giants at Dallas Cowboys

New York Giants at Dallas Cowboys Game Date: September 14, 2025

September 14, 2025 Game Time: 1 p.m.

1 p.m. Projected Fantasy Points: 17.8

17.8 Projected Passing Yards: 233.88

233.88 Projected Passing TDs: 1.13

1.13 Projected Rushing Yards: 42.55

42.55 Projected Rushing TDs: 0.25

Projections provided by numberFire

Wilson 2024 Fantasy Performance

With 172.8 fantasy points (15.7 per game) in 2024, Wilson ranked 50th in the NFL and 24th at his position.

In his one game this season, Wilson picked up 11.1 fantasy points. He finished 17-of-37 for 168 yards, with zero touchdowns and zero interceptions and has rushed for 44 yards on eight carries.

Wilson accumulated 26.9 fantasy points -- 29-of-38 (76.3%), 414 yards, 3 TDs, 1 INT -- in Week 13 against the Cincinnati Bengals, which was his best game last year.

In his second-best game of the year -- Week 7 versus the New York Jets -- Wilson finished with 24.9 fantasy points. His stat line: 16-of-29 (55.2%), 264 yards, 2 TDs, 0 INTs; 3 carries, 3 yards, 1 TD.

Wilson picked up 6.3 fantasy points -- 23-of-36 (63.9%), 205 yards, 0 TDs, 1 INT -- in Week 11 versus the Baltimore Ravens, in his worst game of the year.

In his second-worst fantasy performance of the season, Wilson finished with 8.4 points -- 14-of-22 (63.6%), 128 yards, 1 TD, 0 INTs. That was in Week 15 against the Philadelphia Eagles.

Cowboys Defensive Performance

Last year, Dallas allowed only three quarterbacks to rack up more than 300 passing yards in a game.

Last season, the Cowboys allowed 15 QBs to throw at least one touchdown pass in a game.

Through the air last season, Dallas gave up two or more touchdown passes to 10 opposing QBs.

In the passing game, the Cowboys allowed three or more passing touchdowns to only three opposing quarterbacks last year.

Dallas let seven players pile up over 100 receiving yards in a game last year.

Against the Cowboys last season, 26 players hauled in a TD pass.

Against Dallas last year, two players hauled in more than one touchdown pass in a game.

In terms of run defense, the Cowboys allowed four players to amass more than 100 rushing yards in a game last season.

In terms of run defense, Dallas allowed at least one rushing touchdown to 18 players last season.

In the ground game, the Cowboys allowed five players to score at least two rushing touchdowns against them last year.

