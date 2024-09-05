Russell Wilson Fantasy Week 1: Projections, Points and Stats vs. Falcons

Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Russell Wilson will take on the team with last year's eighth-ranked pass defense, the Atlanta Falcons (202.9 yards allowed per game), in Week 1 -- kicking off at 1:00 PM ET on Sunday.

Thinking about Wilson for your daily fantasy lineup, with his next game against the Falcons? We've got stats and information for you below.

Wilson vs. Falcons Game Info

Matchup: Pittsburgh Steelers at Atlanta Falcons

Pittsburgh Steelers at Atlanta Falcons Game Day: September 8, 2024

September 8, 2024 Game Time: 1:00 PM

1:00 PM Projected Fantasy Points: 14.14

14.14 Projected Passing Yards: 199.68

199.68 Projected Passing TDs: 1.25

1.25 Projected Rushing Yards: 19.68

19.68 Projected Rushing TDs: 0.11

Wilson 2023 Fantasy Performance

Ranked 13th at his position and 16th overall, Wilson picked up 256.9 fantasy points (17.1 per game) last season.

In his best game last season, Wilson picked up 25.9 fantasy points -- 18-of-32 (56.2%), 308 yards, 3 TDs, 1 INT; 6 carries, 56 yards. That was in Week 2 against the Washington Commanders.

Wilson recorded 23.5 fantasy points (25-of-37 (67.6%), 238 yards, 2 TDs, 0 INTs) in Week 16 against the New England Patriots, his second-best game last year.

Wilson picked up 6.9 fantasy points -- 13-of-22 (59.1%), 95 yards, 1 TD, 2 INTs; 4 carries, 31 yards -- in Week 6 versus the Kansas City Chiefs, in his worst game of the season.

In Week 7 against the Green Bay Packers, Wilson posted his second-worst fantasy total of the year, 13.9 points, via this stat line: 20-of-29 (69%), 194 yards, 1 TD, 0 INTs; 1 carry, 21 yards.

Falcons Defensive Performance

Against Atlanta last year, one player posted more than 300 passing yards in a game.

Last season, the Falcons allowed 12 QBs to throw at least one TD pass in a game.

Through the air last season, Atlanta gave up at least two passing touchdowns to six opposing QBs.

Versus the Falcons last year, four players threw for at least three touchdowns in a game.

Versus Atlanta last season, five players racked up more than 100 receiving yards in a game.

In terms of pass defense, the Falcons gave up a touchdown reception to 20 players last season.

Atlanta gave up two or more receiving touchdowns through the air to three players last season.

In terms of run D, the Falcons allowed three players to amass more than 100 rushing yards in a game last season.

On the ground, Atlanta allowed 11 players to score at least one rushing touchdown against them last season.

In the running game, no player rushed for multiple TDs against the Falcons last season.

