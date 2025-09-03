Russell Wilson Fantasy Football Week 1: Stats and Projections vs. Commanders

Russell Wilson and the New York Giants will play the Washington Commanders -- whose pass defense was ranked third in the league last season (189.5 yards conceded per game) -- in Week 1, on Sunday at 1 p.m. ET.

Considering Wilson for your daily fantasy lineup, with his next game against the Commanders? We've got stats and information for you below.

Russell Wilson Week 1 Fantasy Football Projection

Matchup: New York Giants at Washington Commanders

New York Giants at Washington Commanders Game Date: September 7, 2025

September 7, 2025 Game Time: 1 p.m.

1 p.m. Projected Fantasy Points: 15.1

15.1 Projected Passing Yards: 223.37

223.37 Projected Passing TDs: 1.25

1.25 Projected Rushing Yards: 21.54

21.54 Projected Rushing TDs: 0.11

Wilson 2024 Fantasy Performance

With 172.8 fantasy points (15.7 per game), Wilson was 24th at his position (and 50th in the league).

In his best game last year -- Week 13 versus the Cincinnati Bengals -- Wilson accumulated 26.9 fantasy points. His stat line: 29-of-38 (76.3%), 414 yards, 3 TDs, 1 INT.

In another good fantasy showing last year, Wilson finished with 24.9 points -- 16-of-29 (55.2%), 264 yards, 2 TDs, 0 INTs; 3 carries, 3 yards, 1 TD in Week 7 against the New York Jets.

In Week 11 against the Baltimore Ravens, Wilson finished with a season-low 6.3 fantasy points, thanks to these numbers: 23-of-36 (63.9%), 205 yards, 0 TDs, 1 INT.

In Week 15 versus the Philadelphia Eagles, Wilson posted his second-worst fantasy total of the season, 8.4 points, via these numbers: 14-of-22 (63.6%), 128 yards, 1 TD, 0 INTs.

Commanders Defensive Performance

Washington gave up more than 300 passing yards to just two QBs last season.

The Commanders gave up at least one passing TD to 14 opposing QBs last season.

Through the air last season, Washington allowed two or more passing touchdowns to seven opposing QBs.

In the passing game, the Commanders allowed at least three passing touchdowns to just three opposing quarterbacks last year.

Through the air, Washington allowed more than 100 receiving yards to four players last season.

In terms of pass defense, the Commanders allowed a touchdown reception to 22 players last season.

Against Washington last year, three players caught more than one touchdown pass in a game.

Looking at run defense, the Commanders gave up more than 100 rushing yards to five players last season.

In terms of run defense, Washington allowed at least one rushing touchdown to 14 players last season.

On the ground, the Commanders allowed four players to score at least two rushing touchdowns against them last year.

