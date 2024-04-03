Run It Back: Wednesday, April 3rd, 2024

On today’s episode, the crew recaps the Philadelphia 76ers beating the Oklahoma City Thunder in Joel Embiid’s return, the Denver Nuggets win over the San Antonio Spurs, and the Golden State Warriors extending its win streak to five straight after taking down the Dallas Mavericks.

Then, NBA podcast host Ryen Russillo discusses the 76ers’ outlook with Embiid back, whether he’d take the Boston Celtics or the rest of the East to make the finals, Draymond Green’s antics, his thoughts on the contenders in the West, and how he sees the awards races shaking out.

Run It Back airs weekdays on FanDuel TV from 10 a.m. to Noon Eastern. Michelle Beadle, Shams Charania, and former NBA stars Chandler Parsons and Lou Williams discuss the day's biggest NBA games, match-ups, and most talked about storylines from around the league.

