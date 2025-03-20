Run It Back: Thursday, March 20th, 2025

Run It Back is officially here for a third season!

On this episode, the crew recaps the Los Angeles Lakers blowout win against the Denver Nuggets and how important these stretch of games have been for Luka Doncic playing without LeBron James.

The crew also breaks down the Miami Heat's nine-game losing streak and how much the Jimmy Butler trade has set Miami back as a franchise.

To round out the show, the panel debates if the rumors are true about Cooper Flagg potentially returning to Duke next season and much more.

Check out the full episode below:

Run It Back airs Monday - Friday on FanDuel TV from 10 to 11 a.m. Eastern. Michelle Beadle, Chandler Parsons, and Lou Williams discuss the day's biggest NBA games, match-ups, and most talked about storylines from around the league. Each episode will be posted after the fact on FanDuel's YouTube page. You can also get each episode in podcast form on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, or by subscribing wherever you get your podcasts. You may download this episode by clicking the download button in the player below. To watch FanDuel TV online, simply visit fanduel.com/watch and log in with your FanDuel account for free access. Get the latest from Run It Back on Twitter, Instagram, YouTube and TikTok.

Looking for the latest NBA odds? Head over to FanDuel Sportsbook and check out all of the NBA betting options.

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!