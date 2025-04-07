Run It Back: Monday, April 7th, 2025

Run It Back is officially here for a third season!

On this episode, the crew discusses the Los Angeles Lakers' shocking blowout win against the Oklahoma City Thunder and the importance of the Lakers maintaining their hold on the third seed.

The crew also debates who they would prefer to have in the playoffs:Luka Doncic or Shai Gilgeous-Alexander.

Additionally, the panel explores whether Cooper Flagg has played his last game at Duke following their devastating loss to Houston over the weekend, plus much more.

Check out the full episode below:

