Royals vs Guardians Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for March 29

The MLB's Saturday schedule includes the Kansas City Royals facing the Cleveland Guardians.

Royals vs Guardians Game Info

Kansas City Royals (0-1) vs. Cleveland Guardians (1-0)

Date: Saturday, March 29, 2025

Saturday, March 29, 2025 Time: 4:10 p.m. ET

4:10 p.m. ET Venue: Kauffman Stadium -- Kansas City, Missouri

Kauffman Stadium -- Kansas City, Missouri Coverage: FDSKC and CLEG

Royals vs Guardians Odds & Moneyline

Moneyline: KC: (-126) | CLE: (+108)

KC: (-126) | CLE: (+108) Spread: KC: -1.5 (+172) | CLE: +1.5 (-210)

KC: -1.5 (+172) | CLE: +1.5 (-210) Total: 8.5 -- Over: (-105) | Under: (-115)

Royals vs Guardians Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: Seth Lugo (Royals) - 0-0, 0.00 ERA vs Gavin Williams (Guardians) - 0-0, 0.00 ERA

The Royals will call on Seth Lugo versus the Guardians and Gavin Williams. Lugo and his team were 20-15-0 ATS in his 35 appearances with a spread last season. Lugo appeared in 19 games last season as the moneyline favorite and his team finished with a record of 10-9 in those contests. Last season when Williams pitched his team finished 4-13-0 against the spread. Williams' team went 2-5 in games he pitched when they were the underdog on the moneyline a season ago.

Royals vs Guardians Prediction & Pick

Prediction: Royals win (54.3%)

Royals vs Guardians Moneyline

The Royals vs Guardians moneyline has Kansas City as a -126 favorite, while Cleveland is a +108 underdog on the road.

Royals vs Guardians Spread

The Royals are hosting the Guardians and are favored by 1.5 runs (+172 to cover) on the runline. Cleveland is -210 to cover.

Royals vs Guardians Over/Under

The over/under for the Royals versus Guardians contest on March 29 has been set at 8.5, with -105 odds on the over and -115 odds on the under.

Royals vs Guardians Betting Trends

The Royals won in 46, or 62.2%, of the 74 contests they were named as odds-on favorites in the last year.

Last season Kansas City came away with a win 34 times in 55 chances when named as a favorite of at least -126 or shorter on the moneyline.

The Royals and their opponents hit the over in 72 of their 164 games with a total last season.

The Guardians went 27-37 in games they were the underdog on the moneyline last season (winning 42.2% of those games).

In games it played as a moneyline underdog with odds of +108 or longer last year, Cleveland went 12-25 (32.4%).

The Guardians combined with their opponents to hit the over on the total 75 times last season for a 75-85-9 record against the over/under.

Royals Player Leaders

Bobby Witt Jr. collected 211 hits, posted an OBP of .389 and a .588 SLG last season.

Vinnie Pasquantino slashed .262/.315/.446 and finished with an OPS of .760.

Salvador Perez ended his last campaign with 160 hits, an OBP of .330, plus a slugging percentage of .456.

Jonathan India slashed .248/.357/.392 and finished with an OPS of .750.

Guardians Player Leaders

Jose Ramirez had 173 hits with a .537 slugging percentage last season.

Steven Kwan had a .368 OBP and batted .292.

Carlos Santana had 26 doubles, 23 home runs and 65 walks while hitting .238 last season.

Lane Thomas hit .237 with 26 doubles, three triples, 15 home runs and 44 walks.

Royals vs Guardians Head to Head

3/27/2025: 7-4 CLE (Favorite: Royals, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -172, Underdog Moneyline: +144)

7-4 CLE (Favorite: Royals, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -172, Underdog Moneyline: +144) 9/4/2024: 4-1 KC (Favorite: Royals, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -132, Underdog Moneyline: +112)

4-1 KC (Favorite: Royals, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -132, Underdog Moneyline: +112) 9/3/2024: 7-1 CLE (Favorite: Guardians, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -134, Underdog Moneyline: +114)

7-1 CLE (Favorite: Guardians, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -134, Underdog Moneyline: +114) 9/2/2024: 4-2 CLE (Favorite: Royals, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -116, Underdog Moneyline: -102)

4-2 CLE (Favorite: Royals, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -116, Underdog Moneyline: -102) 8/28/2024: 7-5 CLE (Favorite: Guardians, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -152, Underdog Moneyline: +128)

7-5 CLE (Favorite: Guardians, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -152, Underdog Moneyline: +128) 8/27/2024: 6-1 KC (Favorite: Guardians, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -162, Underdog Moneyline: +136)

6-1 KC (Favorite: Guardians, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -162, Underdog Moneyline: +136) 8/26/2024: 9-4 KC (Favorite: Guardians, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -138, Underdog Moneyline: +118)

9-4 KC (Favorite: Guardians, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -138, Underdog Moneyline: +118) 8/26/2024: 4-3 KC (Favorite: Royals, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -130, Underdog Moneyline: +110)

4-3 KC (Favorite: Royals, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -130, Underdog Moneyline: +110) 6/30/2024: 6-2 KC (Favorite: Royals, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -130, Underdog Moneyline: +110)

6-2 KC (Favorite: Royals, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -130, Underdog Moneyline: +110) 6/29/2024: 7-2 CLE (Favorite: Guardians, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -116, Underdog Moneyline: -102)

