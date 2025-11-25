Romeo Doubs Fantasy Football Week 13: Stats and Projections vs. Lions

In Week 13 (Thursday at 1 p.m. ET), WR Romeo Doubs and the Green Bay Packers will meet the Detroit Lions, who have the 15th-ranked passing defense in the league (210.5 yards allowed per game).

Daily fantasy players, is Doubs worth considering for his upcoming matchup against the Lions? Keep reading, because we can help you make the correct call.

Thinking about playing Doubs this week? Start building your FanDuel fantasy football lineup today!

Romeo Doubs Week 13 Fantasy Football Projection

Matchup: Green Bay Packers at Detroit Lions

Green Bay Packers at Detroit Lions Game Date: November 27, 2025

November 27, 2025 Game Time: 1 p.m.

1 p.m. Projected Fantasy Points: 8.0

8.0 PPR Projected Fantasy Points: 10.3

10.3 Projected Receiving Yards: 56.35

56.35 Projected Receiving TDs: 0.41

Projections provided by numberFire

Doubs Fantasy Performance

With 78.2 fantasy points this season (7.1 per game), Doubs is the 33rd-ranked player at the WR position. He ranks 123rd among all players.

In his last three games, Doubs has tallied 81 yards and zero scores on seven catches (15 targets). From a fantasy perspective, he has produced 8.1 fantasy points (2.7 per game) during that period.

Doubs has been targeted 31 times, with 17 receptions for 216 yards and zero TDs, in his last five games. He has put up 23.6 fantasy points (4.7 per game) during that stretch.

The peak of Doubs' fantasy season so far was Week 4 against the Dallas Cowboys, when he caught six balls on eight targets for 58 yards with three touchdowns, good for 23.8 fantasy points.

From a fantasy standpoint, Romeo Doubs disappointed his fantasy managers against the Philadelphia Eagles in Week 10, when he managed only 0.5 fantasy points (0 receptions, 0 yards). It was his worst fantasy performance of the season.

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!

Lions Defensive Performance

Detroit has conceded more than 300 yards passing to just one player this year.

The Lions have allowed 10 players to pass for at least one TD in a game this year.

Detroit has allowed eight players to throw for at least two touchdowns in a game this year.

The Lions have allowed three players to pass for at least three touchdowns in a game this year.

Detroit has allowed three players to rack up over 100 yards receiving in a game this year.

A total of 17 players have caught a touchdown pass versus the Lions this year.

A total of four players have hauled in more than one touchdown pass against Detroit this season.

No player has recorded more than 100 yards rushing in a game versus the Lions this season.

Detroit has allowed eight players to score at least one rushing TD against them this year.

No player has rushed for more than one TD against the Lions this year.

Want more data and analysis on Romeo Doubs? Check out FanDuel Research for all the latest and in-depth fantasy and betting coverage.