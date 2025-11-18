Romeo Doubs Fantasy Football Week 12: Stats and Projections vs. Vikings

Green Bay Packers WR Romeo Doubs will match up with the seventh-ranked passing defense of the Minnesota Vikings (190.5 yards allowed per game) in Week 12, at 1 p.m. ET on Sunday.

Daily fantasy players, is Doubs worth a look for his next game against the Vikings? Scroll down, because we can help you make the right decision.

Romeo Doubs Week 12 Fantasy Football Projection

Matchup: Green Bay Packers vs. Minnesota Vikings

Green Bay Packers vs. Minnesota Vikings Game Date: November 23, 2025

November 23, 2025 Game Time: 1 p.m.

1 p.m. Projected Fantasy Points: 7.6

7.6 PPR Projected Fantasy Points: 9.6

9.6 Projected Receiving Yards: 52.17

52.17 Projected Receiving TDs: 0.40

Projections provided by numberFire

Doubs Fantasy Performance

With 75.9 fantasy points this season (7.6 per game), Doubs is the 31st-ranked player at the WR position. He ranks 116th among all players.

In his last three games, Doubs has amassed 149 yards and zero scores on 12 catches (22 targets). From a fantasy perspective, he has produced 14.9 fantasy points (5.0 per game) during that stretch.

Doubs has grabbed 21 balls (on 36 targets) for 265 yards and zero touchdowns in his last five games, good for 28.5 fantasy points (5.7 per game) during that timeframe.

The highlight of Doubs' fantasy season came against the Dallas Cowboys in Week 4, when he racked up 23.8 fantasy points with zero rushing yards on zero carries. As a receiver, he reeled in six balls (on eight targets) for 58 yards and three touchdowns.

From a fantasy standpoint, Romeo Doubs let down his fantasy managers against the Philadelphia Eagles in Week 10, when he mustered only 0.5 fantasy points (0 receptions, 0 yards). It was his worst fantasy performance of the year.

Vikings Defensive Performance

Minnesota has conceded over 300 yards passing to just one player this year.

The Vikings have allowed at least one passing TD to eight opposing QBs this season.

Minnesota has given up at least two TD passes to four opposing QBs this year.

Just two players have passed for at least three touchdowns in a game against the Vikings this year.

Minnesota has allowed three players to put up over 100 yards receiving in a game this season.

The Vikings have allowed 13 players to catch a TD pass versus them this season.

Just one player has caught more than one TD pass versus Minnesota this year.

The Vikings have allowed three players to amass over 100 yards rushing in a game this season.

Minnesota has given up at least one rushing TD to seven players this season.

Just one player has rushed for more than one touchdown versus the Vikings this season.

