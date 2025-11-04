Romeo Doubs Fantasy Football Week 10: Stats and Projections vs. Eagles

Green Bay Packers wideout Romeo Doubs will take on the 17th-ranked passing defense of the Philadelphia Eagles (215.9 yards conceded per game) in Week 10, at 8:15 p.m. ET on Monday.

Is Doubs a DFS option for you this week, as he goes up against the Eagles? More stats and information can be found in this article, so check it out.

Thinking about playing Doubs this week? Start building your FanDuel fantasy football lineup today!

Romeo Doubs Week 10 Fantasy Football Projection

Matchup: Green Bay Packers vs. Philadelphia Eagles

Green Bay Packers vs. Philadelphia Eagles Game Date: November 10, 2025

November 10, 2025 Game Time: 8:15 p.m.

8:15 p.m. Projected Fantasy Points: 8.9

8.9 PPR Projected Fantasy Points: 11.2

11.2 Projected Receiving Yards: 64.23

64.23 Projected Receiving TDs: 0.42

Projections provided by numberFire

Doubs Fantasy Performance

Doubs is currently the 22nd-ranked fantasy player at his position (96th overall), posting 70.1 total fantasy points (8.8 per game).

During his last three games Doubs has been targeted 24 times, with 16 receptions for 207 yards and zero TDs. He has put up 22.7 fantasy points (7.6 per game) during that period.

Doubs has accumulated 52.0 total fantasy points (10.4 per game) in his last five games, hauling in 27 balls (on 41 targets) for 320 yards and three touchdowns.

The highlight of Doubs' fantasy season came against the Dallas Cowboys in Week 4, when he put up 23.8 fantasy points with six receptions (on eight targets) for 58 yards and three TDs.

From a fantasy perspective, Romeo Doubs had his worst performance of the season in Week 3 against the Cleveland Browns, when he tallied just 2.5 fantasy points (0 receptions, 0 yards).

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!

Eagles Defensive Performance

Philadelphia has allowed more than 300 yards passing to only one player this year.

The Eagles have allowed six players to pass for at least one TD in a game this year.

A total of two players have thrown for two or more touchdowns versus Philadelphia this year.

No opposing quarterback has passed for more than two touchdowns in a game against the Eagles this year.

Philadelphia has allowed five players to pick up more than 100 yards receiving in a game this season.

The Eagles have allowed eight players to catch a touchdown pass versus them this season.

Philadelphia has not given up more than one TD reception to an opposing player this year.

The Eagles have not given up more than 100 yards rushing to an opposing player this year.

Philadelphia has given up at least one rushing touchdown to seven players this year.

The Eagles have given up at least two rushing TDs to two players this year.

Want more data and analysis on Romeo Doubs? Check out FanDuel Research for all the latest and in-depth fantasy and betting coverage.