Rome Odunze 2026 Fantasy Football Outlook

Rome Odunze is the 29th-ranked wide receiver (by average fantasy draft position) heading into the 2026 season, after putting up 102.1 fantasy points a year ago (36th among all NFL WRs). For lots more stats and projections on the Chicago Bears player, see below.

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Rome Odunze Key Fantasy Stats

Take a peek at Odunze's fantasy outlook for 2026 based on 2025 data and the upcoming season's projections from numberFire:

Total Overall Rank Position Rank 2025 Fantasy Points 102.1 109 24 2026 Projected Fantasy Points 96.6 119 39

Rome Odunze 2025 Game-by-Game

Odunze picked up 24.8 fantasy points -- seven catches, 128 yards and two touchdowns -- in Week 2 versus the Detroit Lions, his best game of the season. See the rest of his last-season game log below:

Week Opponent Fantasy Points Targets Receptions Yards TDs Week 1 Vikings 9.7 9 6 37 1 Week 2 @Lions 24.8 11 7 128 2 Week 3 Cowboys 12.2 7 3 62 1 Week 4 @Raiders 12.9 8 4 69 1 Week 6 @Commanders 3.2 5 2 32 0 Week 7 Saints 3.1 6 2 31 0 Week 8 @Ravens 11.4 10 7 114 0 View Full Table ChevronDown

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Rome Odunze vs. Other Bears Receivers

The Bears, who ranked ninth in the NFL in points scored last season, attempted a pass 53.2% of the time while running the ball 46.8% of the time. Below is a glance at how Odunze's 2025 receiving numbers stack up against his Chicago Bears teammates:

Name Targets Catches Yards TDs Red Zone Targets Rome Odunze 90 44 661 6 12 Colston Loveland 82 58 713 6 14 Luther Burden III 60 47 652 2 4 Cole Kmet 48 30 347 2 6

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