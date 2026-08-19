Rome Odunze 2026 Fantasy Football Outlook
Rome Odunze is the 29th-ranked wide receiver (by average fantasy draft position) heading into the 2026 season, after putting up 102.1 fantasy points a year ago (36th among all NFL WRs). For lots more stats and projections on the Chicago Bears player, see below.
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Rome Odunze Key Fantasy Stats
Take a peek at Odunze's fantasy outlook for 2026 based on 2025 data and the upcoming season's projections from numberFire:
Total
Overall Rank
Position Rank
|2025 Fantasy Points
|102.1
|109
|24
|2026 Projected Fantasy Points
|96.6
|119
|39
Rome Odunze 2025 Game-by-Game
Odunze picked up 24.8 fantasy points -- seven catches, 128 yards and two touchdowns -- in Week 2 versus the Detroit Lions, his best game of the season. See the rest of his last-season game log below:
Week
Opponent
Fantasy Points
Targets
Receptions
Yards
TDs
|Week 1
|Vikings
|9.7
|9
|6
|37
|1
|Week 2
|@Lions
|24.8
|11
|7
|128
|2
|Week 3
|Cowboys
|12.2
|7
|3
|62
|1
|Week 4
|@Raiders
|12.9
|8
|4
|69
|1
|Week 6
|@Commanders
|3.2
|5
|2
|32
|0
|Week 7
|Saints
|3.1
|6
|2
|31
|0
|Week 8
|@Ravens
|11.4
|10
|7
|114
|0
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Rome Odunze vs. Other Bears Receivers
The Bears, who ranked ninth in the NFL in points scored last season, attempted a pass 53.2% of the time while running the ball 46.8% of the time. Below is a glance at how Odunze's 2025 receiving numbers stack up against his Chicago Bears teammates:
Name
Targets
Catches
Yards
TDs
Red Zone Targets
|Rome Odunze
|90
|44
|661
|6
|12
|Colston Loveland
|82
|58
|713
|6
|14
|Luther Burden III
|60
|47
|652
|2
|4
|Cole Kmet
|48
|30
|347
|2
|6
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