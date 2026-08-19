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Rome Odunze 2026 Fantasy Football Outlook

Data Skrive
Data Skrive

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Rome Odunze 2026 Fantasy Football Outlook

Rome Odunze is the 29th-ranked wide receiver (by average fantasy draft position) heading into the 2026 season, after putting up 102.1 fantasy points a year ago (36th among all NFL WRs). For lots more stats and projections on the Chicago Bears player, see below.

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Rome Odunze Key Fantasy Stats

Take a peek at Odunze's fantasy outlook for 2026 based on 2025 data and the upcoming season's projections from numberFire:

Total
Overall Rank
Position Rank
2025 Fantasy Points102.110924
2026 Projected Fantasy Points96.611939

Rome Odunze 2025 Game-by-Game

Odunze picked up 24.8 fantasy points -- seven catches, 128 yards and two touchdowns -- in Week 2 versus the Detroit Lions, his best game of the season. See the rest of his last-season game log below:

Week
Opponent
Fantasy Points
Targets
Receptions
Yards
TDs
Week 1Vikings9.796371
Week 2@Lions24.81171282
Week 3Cowboys12.273621
Week 4@Raiders12.984691
Week 6@Commanders3.252320
Week 7Saints3.162310
Week 8@Ravens11.41071140

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Rome Odunze vs. Other Bears Receivers

The Bears, who ranked ninth in the NFL in points scored last season, attempted a pass 53.2% of the time while running the ball 46.8% of the time. Below is a glance at how Odunze's 2025 receiving numbers stack up against his Chicago Bears teammates:

Name
Targets
Catches
Yards
TDs
Red Zone Targets
Rome Odunze9044661612
Colston Loveland8258713614
Luther Burden III604765224
Cole Kmet483034726

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Want more data and analysis on Rome Odunze? Check out FanDuel Research for all the latest and in-depth fantasy and betting coverage.

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