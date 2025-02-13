Rockets vs. Warriors Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for February 13

Rockets vs. Warriors Game Info

Date: Thursday, February 13, 2025

Thursday, February 13, 2025 Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET Venue: Toyota Center -- Houston, Texas

Toyota Center -- Houston, Texas Coverage: NBCS-BA and SCHN

The Houston Rockets (34-20) square off against the Golden State Warriors (27-27) as 6.5-point favorites on Thursday, February 13, 2025 at 8:00 PM ET on NBCS-BA and SCHN. The matchup has an over/under of 216.5 points.

Rockets vs. Warriors Odds & Spread

Favorite Spread Total Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Rockets -6.5 216.5 -230 +190

Rockets vs. Warriors Prediction & Pick

Prediction: Rockets win (68.8%)

Rockets vs. Warriors Betting Trends

The Rockets have covered the spread 29 times over 54 games with a set spread.

In the Warriors' 54 games this year, they have 26 wins against the spread.

Games involving the Rockets have hit the over 29 times this season.

Warriors games this year have hit the over on 27 of 54 set point totals (50%).

Houston has done a better job covering the spread in road games (17-12-0) than it has at home (12-12-1).

The Rockets have exceeded the over/under less often at home, hitting the over in 11 of 25 home matchups (44%). On the road, they have hit the over in 18 of 29 games (62.1%).

In 2024-25 against the spread, Golden State has a lower winning percentage at home (.464, 13-15-0 record) than away (.500, 13-12-1).

In 2024-25, a higher percentage of the Warriors' games have finished above the over/under at home (53.6%, 15 of 28) compared to on the road (46.2%, 12 of 26).

Rockets Leaders

Alperen Sengun is averaging 19 points, 10.4 boards and 4.9 assists. Defensively, he averages 1.2 steals and 0.8 blocked shots.

Jalen Green averages 21.4 points, 4.4 rebounds and 3 assists.

Amen Thompson averages 13.9 points, 8.1 boards and 3.4 assists, shooting 54.6% from the field.

Fred VanVleet averages 14.6 points, 3.9 rebounds and 5.8 assists, shooting 38.7% from the floor and 34.4% from downtown, with 2.7 made 3-pointers per game.

Dillon Brooks' numbers on the season are 13.7 points, 3.8 rebounds and 1.5 assists per contest, shooting 41.4% from the field and 38.7% from downtown, with an average of 2.4 made treys.

Warriors Leaders

Per game, Stephen Curry provides the Warriors 23.4 points, 4.5 rebounds and 6.1 assists. He also averages 1 steal and 0.5 blocks.

Per game, Buddy Hield gets the Warriors 11.7 points, 3.4 boards and 1.7 assists. He also averages 0.9 steals and 0.3 blocks.

The Warriors are getting 8.4 points, 5.8 rebounds and 5.5 assists per game from Draymond Green.

The Warriors receive 7.6 points per game from Trayce Jackson-Davis, plus 5.9 boards and 2 assists.

