Rockets vs. Hornets Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for Feb. 5

The Charlotte Hornets (23-28) are 3.5-point underdogs as they attempt to build on a four-game road winning streak when they square off against the Houston Rockets (31-18) on Thursday, February 5, 2026 at Toyota Center. The matchup airs at 8 p.m. ET on SCHN and FDSSE. The matchup has an over/under set at 217.5 points.

Rockets vs. Hornets Odds & Spread

Favorite Spread Total Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Rockets -3.5 217.5 -154 +130

Rockets vs. Hornets Prediction & Pick

Prediction: Rockets win (63.6%)

Rockets vs. Hornets Betting Trends

The Rockets have gone 22-27-0 against the spread this season.

The Hornets have played 51 games, with 29 wins against the spread.

Games involving the Rockets have hit the over 21 times out of 51 chances this season.

Hornets games this year have gone over the point total 39.2% of the time (20 out of 51 games with a set point total).

When playing at home, Houston sports a worse record against the spread (8-14-0) compared to its ATS record on the road (14-13-0).

The Rockets have exceeded the over/under less often at home, hitting the over in seven of 22 home matchups (31.8%). In road games, they have hit the over in 14 of 27 games (51.9%).

Charlotte has performed better against the spread away (16-11-0) than at home (13-10-1) this season.

In 2025-26 a lower percentage of the Hornets' games have finished above the over/under at home (33.3%, eight of 24) compared to away (44.4%, 12 of 27).

Rockets Leaders

Kevin Durant's numbers on the season are 25.9 points, 5.4 rebounds and 4.5 assists per contest, shooting 50.8% from the floor and 39.9% from beyond the arc, with an average of 2.3 made 3-pointers.

Alperen Sengun is averaging 21.2 points, 6.2 assists and 9.4 boards.

Amen Thompson is averaging 18 points, 5.5 assists and 7.7 rebounds.

Jabari Smith Jr.'s numbers on the season are 15.1 points, 6.8 boards and 1.9 assists per contest, shooting 43.3% from the floor and 35.5% from downtown, with an average of 2.2 made treys.

Reed Sheppard is averaging 12.6 points, 2.5 boards and 3 assists. At the other end, he averages 1.4 steals and 0.6 blocked shots.

Hornets Leaders

Miles Bridges averages 18.3 points for the Hornets, plus 6.1 boards and 3.5 assists.

The Hornets get 18.7 points per game from Kon Knueppel, plus 5.5 boards and 3.6 assists.

LaMelo Ball's numbers on the season are 19.1 points, 4.9 boards and 7.5 assists per game. He is draining 40.6% of his shots from the field and 36.3% from 3-point range, with an average of 3.3 triples (seventh in NBA).

Brandon Miller averages 20.6 points, 4.7 rebounds and 3.4 assists. He is making 43.1% of his shots from the floor and 36.6% from beyond the arc, with 2.9 treys per contest.

Moussa Diabate averages 8.4 points, 8.5 rebounds and 1.5 assists. He is draining 64% of his shots from the field.

