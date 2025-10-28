Rico Dowdle Fantasy Football Week 9: Stats and Projections vs. Packers

In Week 9 (Sunday at 1 p.m. ET), RB Rico Dowdle and the Carolina Panthers will play the Green Bay Packers, who have the third-ranked run defense in the NFL (78.9 yards allowed per game).

Considering Dowdle for your daily fantasy roster, with his next game versus the Packers? We've got stats and information for you in this article.

Rico Dowdle Week 9 Fantasy Football Projection

Matchup: Carolina Panthers at Green Bay Packers

Carolina Panthers at Green Bay Packers Game Date: November 2, 2025

November 2, 2025 Game Time: 1 p.m.

1 p.m. Projected Fantasy Points: 9.0

9.0 PPR Projected Fantasy Points: 9.7

9.7 Projected Rushing Yards: 63.37

63.37 Projected Rushing TDs: 0.27

0.27 Projected Receiving Yards: 10.13

10.13 Projected Receiving TDs: 0.03

Projections provided by numberFire

Dowdle Fantasy Performance

Among players at the RB position, Dowdle is currently the 12th-ranked player in fantasy (42nd overall), with 90.6 total fantasy points (11.3 per game).

During his last three games, Dowdle has 44.9 total fantasy points (15.0 per game), toting the ball 55 times for 316 yards and zero touchdowns. As a pass-catcher, he has added 73 yards on five catches (seven targets) with one TDs.

Dowdle has delivered 77.3 total fantasy points (15.5 per game) during his last five games, running the ball 87 times for 554 yards and one score. As a pass-catcher, he has tacked on 99 yards on nine receptions (12 targets) with one TD.

The highlight of Dowdle's fantasy campaign was a Week 6 outburst versus the Dallas Cowboys, a game where he came through with zero passing yards and zero touchdowns with picks (for 29.9 total fantasy points). On the ground, he chipped in with 183 rushing yards on 30 attempts (6.1 yards per carry) .

From a fantasy standpoint, Rico Dowdle delivered his lowest fantasy-point total of the campaign (1.6 points) in Week 1 against the Jacksonville Jaguars, running for 12 yards on three carries with two catches for four yards.

Packers Defensive Performance

Green Bay has allowed just one player to record more than 300 yards passing in a game this year.

A total of Six players have thrown for at least one TD against the Packers this season.

Green Bay has allowed at least two TD passes to five opposing QBs this season.

The Packers have allowed only one player to pass for at least three TDs in a game this year.

Green Bay has allowed more than 100 yards receiving to just one player this year.

A total of 10 players have hauled in a touchdown pass versus the Packers this year.

Green Bay has allowed two or more receiving touchdowns to two players this year.

No player has collected over 100 yards on the ground in a game against the Packers this year.

A total of three players have run for at least one TD against Green Bay this season.

The Packers have not given up more than one rushing TD to an opposing player this season.

