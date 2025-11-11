Rico Dowdle Fantasy Football Week 11: Stats and Projections vs. Falcons

Rico Dowdle and the Carolina Panthers will face the Atlanta Falcons and their 29th-ranked run defense (146.4 yards conceded per game) in Week 11, on Sunday at 1 p.m. ET.

For more details on Dowdle, if you're considering him for your DFS lineup, scroll down before his upcoming game against the Falcons.

Thinking about playing Dowdle this week? Start building your FanDuel fantasy football lineup today!

Rico Dowdle Week 11 Fantasy Football Projection

Matchup: Carolina Panthers at Atlanta Falcons

Carolina Panthers at Atlanta Falcons Game Date: November 16, 2025

November 16, 2025 Game Time: 1 p.m.

1 p.m. Projected Fantasy Points: 12.7

12.7 PPR Projected Fantasy Points: 13.6

13.6 Projected Rushing Yards: 83.90

83.90 Projected Rushing TDs: 0.49

0.49 Projected Receiving Yards: 11.83

11.83 Projected Receiving TDs: 0.07

Projections provided by numberFire

Dowdle Fantasy Performance

With 129.0 fantasy points in 2025 (12.9 per game), Dowdle is the ninth-ranked player at the RB position and 29th among all players.

In his last three games, Dowdle has put up 43.8 fantasy points (14.6 per game), rushing for 237 yards and scoring three touchdowns on 51 carries. He has also contributed 21 yards on five catches (six targets) as a receiver.

Dowdle has delivered 83.3 total fantasy points (16.7 per game) during his last five games, rushing the ball 98 times for 499 yards and three scores. As a receiver, he has tacked on 94 yards on 10 receptions (13 targets) with one TDs.

The highlight of Dowdle's season as a fantasy producer came against the Dallas Cowboys in Week 6, as he posted 29.9 fantasy points by running for 183 yards on 30 attempts. In the passing game, he caught four passes on five targets for 56 yards and one TD.

From a fantasy perspective, Rico Dowdle had his worst game of the season in Week 1 against the Jacksonville Jaguars, when he put up just 1.6 fantasy points (3 carries, 12 yards).

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!

Falcons Defensive Performance

Atlanta has not let a player record more than 300 yards passing against them in a matchup yet this year.

A total of Six players have thrown for at least one TD against the Falcons this season.

A total of five players have thrown for at least two TDs against Atlanta this year.

Two players have thrown for at least three touchdowns in a game versus the Falcons this year.

Atlanta has given up over 100 yards receiving to just one player this year.

The Falcons have given up a TD reception by 13 players this year.

Only one player has hauled in more than one TD pass versus Atlanta this season.

The Falcons have given up more than 100 yards rushing to two players this season.

A total of five players have run for at least one TD against Atlanta this season.

A total of Two players have rushed for more than one TD against the Falcons this year.

Want more data and analysis on Rico Dowdle? Check out FanDuel Research for all the latest and in-depth fantasy and betting coverage.