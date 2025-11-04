Rico Dowdle Fantasy Football Week 10: Stats and Projections vs. Saints

In Week 10 (Sunday at 1 p.m. ET), running back Rico Dowdle and the Carolina Panthers will meet the New Orleans Saints, who have the 24th-ranked run defense in the NFL (129.4 yards allowed per game).

For more information on Dowdle, if you're considering him for your DFS lineup, read this piece prior to his upcoming matchup versus the Saints.

Thinking about playing Dowdle this week? Start building your FanDuel fantasy football lineup today!

Rico Dowdle Week 10 Fantasy Football Projection

Matchup: Carolina Panthers vs. New Orleans Saints

Carolina Panthers vs. New Orleans Saints Game Date: November 9, 2025

November 9, 2025 Game Time: 1 p.m.

1 p.m. Projected Fantasy Points: 13.0

13.0 PPR Projected Fantasy Points: 13.7

13.7 Projected Rushing Yards: 88.30

88.30 Projected Rushing TDs: 0.53

0.53 Projected Receiving Yards: 9.28

9.28 Projected Receiving TDs: 0.05

Projections provided by numberFire

Dowdle Fantasy Performance

Dowdle is currently the ninth-ranked fantasy player at his position (30th overall), tallying 116.7 total fantasy points (13.0 per game).

Over his last three games, Dowdle has totaled 41.1 fantasy points (13.7 per game) as he's scampered for 263 yards and scored two touchdowns on 50 attempts. In the passing game, he has contributed 28 yards on three catches (five targets).

Dowdle has posted 100.4 fantasy points (20.1 per game) during his last five games, rushing for 652 yards and scoring three touchdowns on 103 carries. He has also helped out in the passing game with 112 yards on 10 grabs (14 targets) with one TDs as a pass-catcher.

The highlight of Dowdle's fantasy season was a Week 6 performance against the Dallas Cowboys, a matchup in which he posted 29.9 fantasy points (30 carries, 183 yards; 4 receptions, 56 yards, 1 TD).

From a fantasy standpoint, Rico Dowdle delivered his worst fantasy-point total of the campaign (1.6 points) in Week 1 against the Jacksonville Jaguars, rushing for 12 yards on three carries with two catches for four yards.

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!

Saints Defensive Performance

Not a single QB has recorded more than 300 yards passing in a game versus New Orleans this year.

The Saints have allowed seven players to pass for at least one TD in a game this year.

New Orleans has allowed seven players to pass for two or more touchdowns in a game this year.

The Saints have allowed three players to throw for at least three TDs in a game this year.

New Orleans' defense has not allowed a player to pick up more than 100 yards receiving in a game this year.

The Saints have allowed 15 players to catch a touchdown pass against them this season.

A total of three players have caught more than one touchdown pass versus New Orleans this year.

The Saints have given up more than 100 yards on the ground to three players this year.

New Orleans has allowed seven players to score at least one rushing TD versus them this season.

Just one player has rushed for more than one TD against the Saints this year.

Want more data and analysis on Rico Dowdle? Check out FanDuel Research for all the latest and in-depth fantasy and betting coverage.