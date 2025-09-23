Rhamondre Stevenson Fantasy Football Week 4: Stats and Projections vs. Panthers

New England Patriots RB Rhamondre Stevenson will match up with the 25th-ranked tun defense of the Carolina Panthers (137.7 yards conceded per game) in Week 4, at 1 p.m. ET on Sunday.

Daily fantasy players, is Stevenson worth considering for his upcoming matchup against the Panthers?

Rhamondre Stevenson Week 4 Fantasy Football Projection

Matchup: New England Patriots vs. Carolina Panthers

New England Patriots vs. Carolina Panthers Game Date: September 28, 2025

September 28, 2025 Game Time: 1 p.m.

1 p.m. Projected Fantasy Points: 7.5

7.5 PPR Projected Fantasy Points: 8.7

8.7 Projected Rushing Yards: 39.99

39.99 Projected Rushing TDs: 0.27

0.27 Projected Receiving Yards: 16.11

16.11 Projected Receiving TDs: 0.10

Projections provided by numberFire

Stevenson Fantasy Performance

Stevenson has piled up 20.5 fantasy points in 2025 (6.8 per game), which ranks him 32nd at the RB position. Overall, he's the No. 133 player in fantasy football.

Last week against the Pittsburgh Steelers, Stevenson carried the ball four times for 18 yards (4.5 yards per carry) with three catches (on three targets) for 38 yards as a receiver, good for 1.6 fantasy points.

Panthers Defensive Performance

Carolina is yet to allow a player to record more than 300 yards passing in a game this year.

The Panthers have allowed two players to pass for at least one TD in a game this season.

No opposing QB has thrown for more than one touchdown in a game against Carolina this season.

Carolina's defense has not allowed a player to pile up more than 100 yards receiving in a game this year.

The Panthers have allowed two players to catch a touchdown pass against them this year.

Carolina has not allowed an opposing player to catch two or more touchdown passes in a game this season.

The Panthers have allowed one player to pick up more than 100 yards rushing in a game this season.

A total of two players have rushed for at least one touchdown against Carolina this season.

The Panthers have not allowed an opposing player to score two or more rushing TDs versus them this year.

