Rhamondre Stevenson Fantasy Week 2: Projections, Points and Stats vs. Dolphins

Rhamondre Stevenson and the New England Patriots will play the Miami Dolphins -- whose rushing defense was ranked fourth in the league last year (103 yards allowed per game) -- in Week 2, on Sunday at 8:20 PM ET.

With Stevenson's next game against the Dolphins, should you think about him for your DFS lineup? Scroll down for more stats and info.

Stevenson vs. Dolphins Game Info

Matchup: New England Patriots vs. Miami Dolphins

New England Patriots vs. Miami Dolphins Game Day: September 17, 2023

September 17, 2023 Game Time: 8:20 PM

8:20 PM Projected Fantasy Points: 12.17

12.17 Projected Rushing Yards: 66.36

66.36 Projected Rushing TDs: 0.49

0.49 Projected Receiving Yards: 20.30

20.30 Projected Receiving TDs: 0.14

Projections provided by numberFire

Stevenson 2022 Fantasy Performance

Ranked 13th at his position and 42nd overall, Stevenson picked up 180.1 fantasy points (10.6 per game) last season.

In his one game so far this year, Stevenson had 25 rushing yards on 12 attempts and zero touchdowns, and 64 receiving yards on six catches (six targets), ending up with 8.9 fantasy points.

Stevenson picked up 22.8 fantasy points -- 19 carries, 172 yards, 1 TD -- in Week 15 versus the Las Vegas Raiders, which was his best game last year.

In his second-best performance last season -- Week 6 against the Cleveland Browns -- Stevenson picked up 21.1 fantasy points. His stat line: 19 carries, 76 yards, 2 TDs.

Stevenson accumulated 1.0 fantasy points -- 3 carries, 8 yards -- in Week 14 versus the Arizona Cardinals, which ended up being his worst game of the year.

Stevenson picked up 1.3 fantasy points -- 13 carries, 30 yards -- in Week 16 versus the Cincinnati Bengals, his second-worst performance of the season.

Dolphins Defensive Performance

Against Miami last year, five players registered more than 300 passing yards in a game.

The Dolphins allowed at least one passing touchdown to 15 opposing QBs last season.

Against Miami last season, eight players threw for at least two touchdowns in a game.

In the passing game, the Dolphins gave up at least three passing touchdowns to three opposing quarterbacks last year.

Through the air, Miami gave up over 100 receiving yards to six players last season.

The Dolphins allowed 26 players to reel in a touchdown pass against them last season.

Against Miami last year, one player caught more than one touchdown pass in a game.

In terms of run defense, the Dolphins allowed two players to pick up more than 100 rushing yards in a game last season.

Against Miami last season, 13 players rushed for at least one TD.

Two players rushed for multiple scores in a game versus the Dolphins last year.

