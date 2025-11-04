Rhamondre Stevenson Fantasy Football Week 10: Stats and Projections vs. Buccaneers

In Week 10 (Sunday at 1 p.m. ET), RB Rhamondre Stevenson and the New England Patriots will face the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, who have the seventh-ranked run defense in the NFL (92.6 yards allowed per game).

With Stevenson's next game versus the Buccaneers, should you consider him for your DFS roster? See below for more stats and information.

Thinking about playing Stevenson this week? Start building your FanDuel fantasy football lineup today!

Rhamondre Stevenson Week 10 Fantasy Football Projection

Matchup: New England Patriots at Tampa Bay Buccaneers

New England Patriots at Tampa Bay Buccaneers Game Date: November 9, 2025

November 9, 2025 Game Time: 1 p.m.

1 p.m. Projected Fantasy Points: 8.2

8.2 PPR Projected Fantasy Points: 9.4

9.4 Projected Rushing Yards: 44.69

44.69 Projected Rushing TDs: 0.31

0.31 Projected Receiving Yards: 17.74

17.74 Projected Receiving TDs: 0.09

Projections provided by numberFire

Stevenson Fantasy Performance

With 58.8 fantasy points this season (7.4 per game), Stevenson is the 31st-ranked player at the RB position. He ranks 127th among all players.

Over his last three games, Stevenson has generated 21.5 fantasy points (7.2 per game) as he's rushed for 140 yards and scored one touchdown on 45 attempts. In the passing game, he has contributed 15 yards on three catches (five targets).

Stevenson has totaled 38.3 fantasy points (7.7 per game) in his last five games, as he's run for 192 yards with three touchdowns on 61 attempts. In the receiving game, he has contributed 31 yards on six receptions (eight targets).

The highlight of Stevenson's fantasy campaign was a Week 2 performance versus the Miami Dolphins, a game where he came through with zero passing yards and zero touchdowns with picks (for 16.2 total fantasy points). On the ground, he chipped in with 54 rushing yards on 11 attempts (4.9 yards per carry) .

From a fantasy standpoint, Rhamondre Stevenson's matchup against the Pittsburgh Steelers in Week 3 was his worst of the year, as he put up just 1.6 fantasy points. He ran for 18 yards on four carries on the day with three catches for 38 yards.

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!

Buccaneers Defensive Performance

Tampa Bay has conceded over 300 yards passing to two players this year.

The Buccaneers have allowed at least one passing TD to six opposing QBs this season.

A total of three players have thrown for two or more TDs against Tampa Bay this year.

Just one player have passed for at least three TDs in a game against the Buccaneers this season.

A total of three players have put up more than 100 yards receiving in a game versus Tampa Bay this season.

The Buccaneers have allowed nine players to catch a touchdown pass versus them this year.

Tampa Bay has allowed two players to catch two or more TD passes in a game this year.

The Buccaneers have allowed just one player to pick up over 100 yards rushing in a game this season.

Tampa Bay has allowed six players to score at least one rushing touchdown versus them this season.

The Buccaneers have allowed at least two rushing TDs to only one player this season.

Want more data and analysis on Rhamondre Stevenson? Check out FanDuel Research for all the latest and in-depth fantasy and betting coverage.