Rhamondre Stevenson 2026 Fantasy Football Outlook
Last year, the New England Patriots' Rhamondre Stevenson was 25th among all NFL running backs in fantasy points, with 146.8. Going into 2026, he is the 26th-ranked fantasy pick at his position (by average draft position), and for lots more stats and fantasy projections on him, check out this article.
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Rhamondre Stevenson Key Fantasy Stats
Take a peek at Stevenson's fantasy outlook for 2026 per 2025 numbers and the upcoming season's projections from numberFire:
Total
Overall Rank
Position Rank
|2025 Fantasy Points
|75.5
|169
|42
|2026 Projected Fantasy Points
|143.4
|63
|23
Rhamondre Stevenson 2025 Game-by-Game
Stevenson accumulated 33.3 fantasy points -- 7 carries, 131 yards, 2 TDs; 2 receptions, 22 yards, 1 TD -- in Week 18 against the Miami Dolphins, his best game of the season. Look at the rest of his last-season game log here:
Week
Opponent
Fantasy Points
Carries
Rush Yards
Rush TDs
Targets
Receptions
Rec TDs
Scrimmage Yards
|Week 1
|Raiders
|2.7
|7
|15
|0
|3
|2
|0
|27
|Week 2
|@Dolphins
|16.2
|11
|54
|0
|5
|5
|0
|142
|Week 3
|Steelers
|1.6
|4
|18
|0
|3
|3
|0
|56
|Week 4
|Panthers
|4.1
|9
|38
|0
|1
|1
|0
|41
|Week 5
|@Bills
|12.7
|7
|14
|2
|2
|2
|0
|27
|Week 6
|@Saints
|1.8
|13
|18
|0
|1
|0
|0
|18
|Week 7
|@Titans
|14.8
|18
|88
|1
|2
|2
|0
|88
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Rhamondre Stevenson vs. Other Patriots Rushers
The Patriots called a pass on 50.4% of their plays from scrimmage last year while staying on the ground 49.6% of the time. That offensive attack ranked second in the NFL in points scored. Here's a look at how Stevenson's 2025 rushing numbers stack up against his New England Patriots teammates:
Name
Attempts
Yards
TDs
Red Zone Attempts
Yards/Attempt
|Rhamondre Stevenson
|130
|603
|7
|26
|4.6
|TreVeyon Henderson
|180
|911
|9
|34
|5.1
|Drake Maye
|103
|450
|4
|19
|4.4
|Hassan Haskins
|17
|47
|0
|2
|2.8
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