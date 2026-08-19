Rhamondre Stevenson 2026 Fantasy Football Outlook

Last year, the New England Patriots' Rhamondre Stevenson was 25th among all NFL running backs in fantasy points, with 146.8. Going into 2026, he is the 26th-ranked fantasy pick at his position (by average draft position), and for lots more stats and fantasy projections on him, check out this article.

Getting ready for fantasy football season? Compete for cash prizes with FanDuel fantasy football by entering your lineup today!

Rhamondre Stevenson Key Fantasy Stats

Take a peek at Stevenson's fantasy outlook for 2026 per 2025 numbers and the upcoming season's projections from numberFire:

Total Overall Rank Position Rank 2025 Fantasy Points 75.5 169 42 2026 Projected Fantasy Points 143.4 63 23

Rhamondre Stevenson 2025 Game-by-Game

Stevenson accumulated 33.3 fantasy points -- 7 carries, 131 yards, 2 TDs; 2 receptions, 22 yards, 1 TD -- in Week 18 against the Miami Dolphins, his best game of the season. Look at the rest of his last-season game log here:

Week Opponent Fantasy Points Carries Rush Yards Rush TDs Targets Receptions Rec TDs Scrimmage Yards Week 1 Raiders 2.7 7 15 0 3 2 0 27 Week 2 @Dolphins 16.2 11 54 0 5 5 0 142 Week 3 Steelers 1.6 4 18 0 3 3 0 56 Week 4 Panthers 4.1 9 38 0 1 1 0 41 Week 5 @Bills 12.7 7 14 2 2 2 0 27 Week 6 @Saints 1.8 13 18 0 1 0 0 18 Week 7 @Titans 14.8 18 88 1 2 2 0 88 View Full Table ChevronDown

Kickoff your FanDuel fantasy football league today!

Rhamondre Stevenson vs. Other Patriots Rushers

The Patriots called a pass on 50.4% of their plays from scrimmage last year while staying on the ground 49.6% of the time. That offensive attack ranked second in the NFL in points scored. Here's a look at how Stevenson's 2025 rushing numbers stack up against his New England Patriots teammates:

Name Attempts Yards TDs Red Zone Attempts Yards/Attempt Rhamondre Stevenson 130 603 7 26 4.6 TreVeyon Henderson 180 911 9 34 5.1 Drake Maye 103 450 4 19 4.4 Hassan Haskins 17 47 0 2 2.8

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!

Want more data and analysis on Rhamondre Stevenson? Check out FanDuel Research for all the latest and in-depth fantasy and betting coverage.