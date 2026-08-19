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Rhamondre Stevenson 2026 Fantasy Football Outlook

Data Skrive
Data Skrive

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Rhamondre Stevenson 2026 Fantasy Football Outlook

Last year, the New England Patriots' Rhamondre Stevenson was 25th among all NFL running backs in fantasy points, with 146.8. Going into 2026, he is the 26th-ranked fantasy pick at his position (by average draft position), and for lots more stats and fantasy projections on him, check out this article.

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Rhamondre Stevenson Key Fantasy Stats

Take a peek at Stevenson's fantasy outlook for 2026 per 2025 numbers and the upcoming season's projections from numberFire:

Total
Overall Rank
Position Rank
2025 Fantasy Points75.516942
2026 Projected Fantasy Points143.46323

Rhamondre Stevenson 2025 Game-by-Game

Stevenson accumulated 33.3 fantasy points -- 7 carries, 131 yards, 2 TDs; 2 receptions, 22 yards, 1 TD -- in Week 18 against the Miami Dolphins, his best game of the season. Look at the rest of his last-season game log here:

Week
Opponent
Fantasy Points
Carries
Rush Yards
Rush TDs
Targets
Receptions
Rec TDs
Scrimmage Yards
Week 1Raiders2.7715032027
Week 2@Dolphins16.211540550142
Week 3Steelers1.6418033056
Week 4Panthers4.1938011041
Week 5@Bills12.7714222027
Week 6@Saints1.81318010018
Week 7@Titans14.81888122088

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Rhamondre Stevenson vs. Other Patriots Rushers

The Patriots called a pass on 50.4% of their plays from scrimmage last year while staying on the ground 49.6% of the time. That offensive attack ranked second in the NFL in points scored. Here's a look at how Stevenson's 2025 rushing numbers stack up against his New England Patriots teammates:

Name
Attempts
Yards
TDs
Red Zone Attempts
Yards/Attempt
Rhamondre Stevenson1306037264.6
TreVeyon Henderson1809119345.1
Drake Maye1034504194.4
Hassan Haskins1747022.8

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Want more data and analysis on Rhamondre Stevenson? Check out FanDuel Research for all the latest and in-depth fantasy and betting coverage.

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