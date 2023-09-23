Reds vs Pirates Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for September 23

Odds updated as of 3:31 PM

In MLB action on Saturday, the Cincinnati Reds play the Pittsburgh Pirates.

Here's everything you need to know before checking out today's MLB odds and spreads on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Reds vs Pirates Game Info

Cincinnati Reds (79-76) vs. Pittsburgh Pirates (73-81)

Date: Saturday, September 23, 2023

Saturday, September 23, 2023 Time: 6:40 PM ET

6:40 PM ET Venue: Great American Ball Park -- Cincinnati, Ohio

Great American Ball Park -- Cincinnati, Ohio Coverage: BSOH

Reds vs Pirates Odds & Moneyline

Moneyline: CIN: (-132) | PIT: (+112)

CIN: (-132) | PIT: (+112) Spread: CIN: -1.5 (+150) | PIT: +1.5 (-182)

CIN: -1.5 (+150) | PIT: +1.5 (-182) Total: 9.5 -- Over: (-110) | Under: (-110)

Reds vs Pirates Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: Connor Phillips (Reds) - 1-0, 5.74 ERA vs Bailey Falter (Pirates) - 2-9, 4.58 ERA

The Reds will give the nod to Connor Phillips (1-0, 5.74 ERA), who is eyeing win No. 2 on the season, and the Pirates will turn to Falter (2-9, 4.58 ERA). Phillips and his team have covered in each of the three games he's started with a spread this season. This will be Phillips' first game as the moneyline favorite this season. The Pirates have a 6-6-0 ATS record in Falter's 12 starts that had a set spread. The Pirates have been the underdog on the moneyline in eight of Falter's starts this season, and they went 2-6 in those games.

Reds vs Pirates Prediction & Pick

All MLB win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Reds win (56%)

Reds vs Pirates Moneyline

Pittsburgh is the underdog, +112 on the moneyline, while Cincinnati is a -132 favorite at home.

Reds vs Pirates Spread

The Reds are hosting the Pirates and are favored by 1.5 runs on the spread. The Reds are +150 to cover the runline, with the Pirates being -182.

Reds vs Pirates Over/Under

Reds versus Pirates on September 23 has an over/under of 9.5 runs, with the odds on the over -110 and the under set at -110.

Reds vs Pirates Betting Trends

The Reds have come away with 20 wins in the 36 contests they have been listed as the favorites in this season.

This year Cincinnati has won nine of 16 games when listed as at least -132 on the moneyline.

Contests with the Reds have gone over the total set by bookmakers in 76 of 154 chances this season.

The Reds are 90-65-0 against the spread in their 155 games that had a posted line this season.

The Pirates have won 53 of the 118 games they were listed as the moneyline underdog this season (44.9%).

Pittsburgh is 46-45 (winning 50.5% of its games) when it has played as a moneyline underdog of +112 or longer.

In the 149 games bookmakers have set an over/under for the Pirates, they have combined with opponents to go over the total 77 times (77-65-7).

The Pirates have gone 78-71-0 against the spread this season.

Reds Player Leaders

Spencer Steer has 149 hits and an OBP of .357 to go with a slugging percentage of .456. All three of those stats lead Cincinnati hitters this season. He has a .268 batting average, as well.

Among qualified hitters in the majors, he is 55th in batting average, 30th in on-base percentage, and 58th in slugging.

Steer has picked up at least one hit in five games in a row. During his last five outings he is batting .350 with three doubles, two walks and an RBI.

TJ Friedl is batting .275 with 20 doubles, eight triples, 15 home runs and 42 walks, while slugging .449 with an on-base percentage of .346.

Among qualifying hitters, his batting average ranks him 37th, his on-base percentage 42nd, and his slugging percentage 65th.

Friedl brings a four-game streak with at least one hit into this one. In his last five games he is hitting .313 with a home run, three walks and three RBI.

Jonathan India has collected 103 base hits, an OBP of .327 and a slugging percentage of .396 this season.

Jake Fraley is batting .263 with a .348 OBP and 64 RBI for Cincinnati this season.

Pirates Player Leaders

Bryan Reynolds has accumulated a team-best .466 slugging percentage. He's batting .269 with an on-base percentage of .334.

Including all the qualifying hitters in the majors, he is 54th in batting average, 57th in on-base percentage and 47th in slugging percentage.

Ke'Bryan Hayes leads his team with 130 hits. He has a batting average of .279 while slugging .468 with an on-base percentage of .318.

Including all qualified hitters, he ranks 23rd in batting average, 96th in on-base percentage and 44th in slugging percentage.

Jack Suwinski has racked up an on-base percentage of .337, a team-best for the Pirates.

Connor Joe is batting .239 with 28 doubles, four triples, 11 home runs and 47 walks.

Reds vs. Pirates Head to Head

9/22/2023: 7-5 PIT (Favorite: Reds, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -152, Underdog Moneyline: +128)

7-5 PIT (Favorite: Reds, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -152, Underdog Moneyline: +128) 8/13/2023: 6-5 CIN (Favorite: Pirates, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -118, Underdog Moneyline: -100)

6-5 CIN (Favorite: Pirates, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -118, Underdog Moneyline: -100) 8/13/2023: 4-2 PIT (Favorite: Pirates, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -126, Underdog Moneyline: +108)

4-2 PIT (Favorite: Pirates, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -126, Underdog Moneyline: +108) 8/11/2023: 9-2 CIN (Favorite: Pirates, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -116, Underdog Moneyline: -102)

9-2 CIN (Favorite: Pirates, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -116, Underdog Moneyline: -102) 4/23/2023: 2-0 PIT (Favorite: Reds, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -112, Underdog Moneyline: -104)

2-0 PIT (Favorite: Reds, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -112, Underdog Moneyline: -104) 4/22/2023: 2-1 PIT (Favorite: Pirates, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -162, Underdog Moneyline: +136)

2-1 PIT (Favorite: Pirates, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -162, Underdog Moneyline: +136) 4/21/2023: 4-2 PIT (Favorite: Pirates, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -152, Underdog Moneyline: +128)

4-2 PIT (Favorite: Pirates, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -152, Underdog Moneyline: +128) 4/20/2023: 4-3 PIT (Favorite: Pirates, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -164, Underdog Moneyline: +138)

4-3 PIT (Favorite: Pirates, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -164, Underdog Moneyline: +138) 9/28/2022: 4-3 PIT (Favorite: Pirates, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -118, Underdog Moneyline: -100)

4-3 PIT (Favorite: Pirates, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -118, Underdog Moneyline: -100) 4/2/2023: 3-1 CIN (Favorite: Reds, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -130, Underdog Moneyline: +110)

