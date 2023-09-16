Reds vs Mets Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for September 16

Odds updated as of 3:36 PM

The Cincinnati Reds are among the MLB squads busy on Saturday, up against the New York Mets.

Reds vs Mets Game Info

Cincinnati Reds (77-72) vs. New York Mets (68-79)

Date: Saturday, September 16, 2023

Saturday, September 16, 2023 Time: 7:10 PM ET

7:10 PM ET Venue: Citi Field -- Queens, New York

Citi Field -- Queens, New York Coverage: WPIX

Reds vs Mets Odds & Moneyline

Moneyline: CIN: (-110) | NYM: (-106)

CIN: (-110) | NYM: (-106) Spread: CIN: -1.5 (+142) | NYM: +1.5 (-176)

CIN: -1.5 (+142) | NYM: +1.5 (-176) Total: 8 -- Over: (-120) | Under: (-102)

Reds vs Mets Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: Andrew Abbott (Reds) - 8-5, 3.64 ERA vs Tylor Megill (Mets) - 8-7, 5.03 ERA

This contest's pitching matchup is set, as the Reds will send Andrew Abbott (8-5) to the mound, while Megill (8-7) will get the nod for the Mets. Abbott's team is 12-6-0 against the spread this season in his starts. When Abbott starts a game and his team is the favorite on the moneyline, they have a record of 5-3. The Mets are 12-10-0 against the spread when Megill starts. The Mets have been the underdog on the moneyline in 15 of Megill's starts this season, and they went 6-9 in those games.

Reds vs Mets Prediction & Pick

Prediction: Mets win (52.7%)

Reds vs Mets Moneyline

Cincinnati is the favorite, -110 on the moneyline, while New York is a -106 underdog despite being at home.

Reds vs Mets Spread

The Reds are favored by 1.5 runs on the road against the Mets. The Reds are +142 to cover the spread, while the Mets are -176.

Reds vs Mets Over/Under

A combined run total of 8 has been set for Reds-Mets on September 16, with the over at -120 and the under at -102.

Reds vs Mets Betting Trends

The Reds have been favorites in 34 games this season and have come away with the win 20 times (58.8%) in those contests.

Cincinnati has a record of 20-14 when favored by -110 or more this year.

Contests with the Reds have gone over the total set by oddsmakers in 73 of 148 chances this season.

The Reds have posted a record of 89-60-0 against the spread this season.

The Mets have won 20 of the 59 games they were the moneyline underdog this season (33.9%).

New York is 18-38 (winning only 32.1% of its games) when it has played as a moneyline underdog of -106 or longer.

In the 143 games bookmakers have set an over/under for the Mets, they have combined with opponents to go over the total 59 times (59-77-7).

The Mets have collected a 65-78-0 record ATS this season (covering 45.5% of the time).

Reds Player Leaders

Spencer Steer leads Cincinnati with 142 hits and an OBP of .354, plus a team-best slugging percentage of .454. He's batting .265.

Among qualified hitters in the majors, his batting average ranks 66th, his on-base percentage ranks 32nd, and he is 61st in slugging.

Steer has hit safely in two straight games. In his last five games he is hitting .222 with two home runs, three walks and four RBI.

TJ Friedl is hitting .272 with 20 doubles, eight triples, 14 home runs and 39 walks. He's slugging .447 with an on-base percentage of .342.

Among qualifiers, he is 38th in batting average, 44th in on-base percentage and 70th in slugging percentage.

Jonathan India has collected 102 base hits, an OBP of .331 and a slugging percentage of .411 this season.

Hunter Renfroe has been key for Cincinnati with 116 hits, an OBP of .299 plus a slugging percentage of .420.

Mets Player Leaders

Pete Alonso paces the Mets with 115 hits. He's batting .226 and slugging .535 with an on-base percentage of .330.

Including all the qualifying hitters in the big leagues, his batting average is 129th, his on-base percentage ranks 67th, and he is eighth in slugging.

Alonso enters this matchup on a four-game hitting streak. During his last five outings he is batting .286 with two doubles, two home runs, two walks and nine RBI.

Francisco Lindor has 33 doubles, two triples, 26 home runs and 57 walks while batting .249. He's slugging .457 with an on-base percentage of .328.

His batting average is 98th among all qualified players, his on-base percentage is 72nd, and he is 57th in slugging.

Brandon Nimmo has put up a .359 on-base percentage and a .460 slugging percentage, both team-best averages for the Mets.

Jeff McNeil has 23 doubles, three triples, nine home runs and 36 walks while hitting .266.

Reds vs. Mets Head to Head

9/15/2023: 5-3 CIN (Favorite: Mets, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -116, Underdog Moneyline: -102)

5-3 CIN (Favorite: Mets, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -116, Underdog Moneyline: -102) 5/11/2023: 5-0 CIN (Favorite: Mets, Spread: -1.5, Total: 10.5, Favorite Moneyline: -200, Underdog Moneyline: +168)

5-0 CIN (Favorite: Mets, Spread: -1.5, Total: 10.5, Favorite Moneyline: -200, Underdog Moneyline: +168) 5/10/2023: 2-1 NYM (Favorite: Mets, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -162, Underdog Moneyline: +136)

2-1 NYM (Favorite: Mets, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -162, Underdog Moneyline: +136) 5/9/2023: 7-6 CIN (Favorite: Mets, Spread: -1.5, Total: 10.5, Favorite Moneyline: -164, Underdog Moneyline: +138)

7-6 CIN (Favorite: Mets, Spread: -1.5, Total: 10.5, Favorite Moneyline: -164, Underdog Moneyline: +138) 8/10/2022: 10-2 NYM (Favorite: Mets, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -335, Underdog Moneyline: +270)

10-2 NYM (Favorite: Mets, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -335, Underdog Moneyline: +270) 8/8/2022: 5-1 NYM (Favorite: Mets, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -360, Underdog Moneyline: +290)

5-1 NYM (Favorite: Mets, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -360, Underdog Moneyline: +290) 8/8/2022: 5-1 NYM (Favorite: Mets, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -300, Underdog Moneyline: +245)

5-1 NYM (Favorite: Mets, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -300, Underdog Moneyline: +245) 7/6/2022: 8-3 NYM (Favorite: Mets, Spread: -1.5, Total: 10, Favorite Moneyline: -174, Underdog Moneyline: +146)

8-3 NYM (Favorite: Mets, Spread: -1.5, Total: 10, Favorite Moneyline: -174, Underdog Moneyline: +146) 7/5/2022: 1-0 CIN (Favorite: Mets, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -220, Underdog Moneyline: +184)

1-0 CIN (Favorite: Mets, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -220, Underdog Moneyline: +184) 7/4/2022: 7-4 NYM (Favorite: Mets, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -178, Underdog Moneyline: +150)

