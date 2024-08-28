Reds vs Athletics Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for August 28

Odds updated as of 6:12 p.m.

MLB action on Wednesday includes the Cincinnati Reds playing the Oakland Athletics.

Reds vs Athletics Game Info

Cincinnati Reds (63-69) vs. Oakland Athletics (57-75)

Date: Wednesday, August 28, 2024

Wednesday, August 28, 2024 Time: 6:40 p.m. ET

6:40 p.m. ET Venue: Great American Ball Park -- Cincinnati, Ohio

Great American Ball Park -- Cincinnati, Ohio Coverage: NBCS-CA

Reds vs Athletics Odds & Moneyline

Moneyline: CIN: (-122) | OAK: (+104)

CIN: (-122) | OAK: (+104) Spread: CIN: -1.5 (+160) | OAK: +1.5 (-194)

CIN: -1.5 (+160) | OAK: +1.5 (-194) Total: 10 -- Over: (-110) | Under: (-110)

Reds vs Athletics Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: Fernando Cruz (Reds) - 3-8, 5.30 ERA vs Osvaldo Bido (Athletics) - 5-3, 3.24 ERA

This contest's pitching matchup is set, as the Reds will send Fernando Cruz (3-8) to the mound, while Osvaldo Bido (5-3) will get the nod for the Athletics. In games Cruz pitched with a spread last season, his team was 1-1-0 ATS. Cruz did not pitch as the moneyline favorite in any games last season. When Bido starts, the Athletics have gone 6-1-0 against the spread. The Athletics have been the moneyline underdog in seven of Bido's starts this season, and they went 4-3 in those matchups.

Reds vs Athletics Prediction & Pick

Prediction: Reds win (59.5%)

Reds vs Athletics Moneyline

Looking at the moneyline for Athletics-Reds, Oakland is the underdog at +104, and Cincinnati is -122 playing at home.

Reds vs Athletics Spread

The Athletics are at +1.5 on the runline against the Reds. The Athletics are -194 to cover the spread, and the Reds are +160.

Reds vs Athletics Over/Under

Reds versus Athletics, on August 28, has an over/under of 10, with the over being -110 and the under -110.

Reds vs Athletics Betting Trends

The Reds have been victorious in 33, or 54.1%, of the 61 contests they have been chosen as favorites in this season.

Cincinnati has a record of 27-23 when favored by -122 or more this year.

Contests with the Reds have gone over the total set by sportsbooks in 60 of 127 chances this season.

The Reds have posted a record of 70-57-0 against the spread this season.

The Athletics have a 44-71 record in games they were listed as the moneyline underdog (winning 38.3% of those games).

When playing as a moneyline underdog with odds of +104 or longer, Oakland has a record of 37-67 (35.6%).

The Athletics have played in 131 games with an over/under set, and have combined with their opponents to go over the total 57 times (57-72-2).

The Athletics have a 69-62-0 record ATS this season (covering 52.7% of the time).

Reds Player Leaders

Elly De La Cruz leads Cincinnati in slugging percentage (.487) and total hits (132) this season. He's batting .265 with an on-base percentage of .346.

Among qualified hitters in baseball, he ranks 47th in batting average, 29th in on-base percentage, and 23rd in slugging.

De La Cruz has picked up at least one hit in three straight games. In his last five games he is hitting .318 with a double, two walks and three RBI.

Spencer Steer has 30 doubles, two triples, 19 home runs and 61 walks. He's batting .237 and slugging .432 with an on-base percentage of .331.

He ranks 104th in batting average, 53rd in on-base percentage and 63rd in slugging among qualified hitters.

Steer has picked up at least one hit in nine straight games. During his last 10 outings he is batting .281 with three doubles, a home run, eight walks and eight RBI.

Jonathan India leads Cincinnati with an OBP of .351 this season while batting .249 with 63 walks and 68 runs scored.

India has logged a hit or more in three games in a row. During his last five outings he is batting .182 with a double and a walk.

Tyler Stephenson has 17 home runs, 52 RBI and a batting average of .260 this season.

Stephenson brings an 11-game hitting streak into this game. During his last 10 games he is hitting .395 with four doubles, two home runs, five walks and seven RBI.

Athletics Player Leaders

Brent Rooker has accumulated a team-high OBP (.363) and slugging percentage (.560), and leads the Athletics in hits (121, while batting .286).

Including all the qualifying hitters in the big leagues, his batting average ranks 20th, his on-base percentage is 17th, and he is seventh in slugging.

JJ Bleday has 33 doubles, four triples, 18 home runs and 55 walks while hitting .241. He's slugging .446 with an on-base percentage of .324.

He is currently 96th in batting average, 67th in on-base percentage and 49th in slugging percentage among all qualified hitters.

Shea Langeliers is hitting .218 with 15 doubles, two triples, 22 home runs and 33 walks.

Lawrence Butler has 16 doubles, two triples, 15 home runs and 27 walks while hitting .246.

Reds vs Athletics Head to Head

8/27/2024: 5-4 OAK (Favorite: Reds, Spread: -1.5, Total: 10, Favorite Moneyline: -132, Underdog Moneyline: +112)

5-4 OAK (Favorite: Reds, Spread: -1.5, Total: 10, Favorite Moneyline: -132, Underdog Moneyline: +112) 4/30/2023: 5-4 OAK (Favorite: Reds, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -148, Underdog Moneyline: +126)

5-4 OAK (Favorite: Reds, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -148, Underdog Moneyline: +126) 4/29/2023: 3-2 CIN (Favorite: Reds, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -152, Underdog Moneyline: +128)

3-2 CIN (Favorite: Reds, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -152, Underdog Moneyline: +128) 4/28/2023: 11-7 CIN (Favorite: Reds, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -116, Underdog Moneyline: -102)

