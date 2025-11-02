FanDuel ResearchSportsbookFantasyCasinoRacingFanDuel TVFree2Play
NHL

Red Wings vs Sharks NHL Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for Nov. 2

Data Skrive
Data Skrive

Sunday's slate in the NHL includes a matchup between the Detroit Red Wings and the San Jose Sharks.

Get the latest NHL odds ahead of this game on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Red Wings vs Sharks Game Info

  • Detroit Red Wings (8-4) vs. San Jose Sharks (4-6-2)
  • Date: Sunday, November 2, 2025
  • Time: 8 p.m. ET
  • Venue: SAP Center at San Jose -- San Jose, California
  • Coverage: ESPN+

Red Wings vs Sharks Odds

All NHL odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Favorite
Underdog
Total
Puck Line
Red Wings (-182)Sharks (+150)6.5Red Wings (-1.5)

Red Wings vs Sharks Prediction & Pick

All NHL win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

  • Prediction: Red Wings win (58.1%)

Red Wings vs Sharks Puck Line

  • The Sharks are underdogs by 1.5 goals. The Sharks are -164 to cover the spread, and the Red Wings are +134.

Red Wings vs Sharks Over/Under

  • The Red Wings-Sharks game on Nov. 2 has been given an over/under of 6.5 goals. The over is -112 and the under is -108.

Red Wings vs Sharks Moneyline

  • The moneyline numbers for Red Wings vs. Sharks reveal Detroit as the favorite (-182) and San Jose as the underdog (+150) despite being the home team.

