Red Wings vs Sharks NHL Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for Nov. 2

Sunday's slate in the NHL includes a matchup between the Detroit Red Wings and the San Jose Sharks.

Red Wings vs Sharks Game Info

Detroit Red Wings (8-4) vs. San Jose Sharks (4-6-2)

Date: Sunday, November 2, 2025

Sunday, November 2, 2025 Time: 8 p.m. ET

8 p.m. ET Venue: SAP Center at San Jose -- San Jose, California

SAP Center at San Jose -- San Jose, California Coverage: ESPN+

Red Wings vs Sharks Odds

Favorite Underdog Total Puck Line Red Wings (-182) Sharks (+150) 6.5 Red Wings (-1.5)

Red Wings vs Sharks Prediction & Pick

Prediction: Red Wings win (58.1%)

Red Wings vs Sharks Puck Line

The Sharks are underdogs by 1.5 goals. The Sharks are -164 to cover the spread, and the Red Wings are +134.

Red Wings vs Sharks Over/Under

The Red Wings-Sharks game on Nov. 2 has been given an over/under of 6.5 goals. The over is -112 and the under is -108.

Red Wings vs Sharks Moneyline

The moneyline numbers for Red Wings vs. Sharks reveal Detroit as the favorite (-182) and San Jose as the underdog (+150) despite being the home team.

