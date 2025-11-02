NHL
Red Wings vs Sharks NHL Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for Nov. 2
Sunday's slate in the NHL includes a matchup between the Detroit Red Wings and the San Jose Sharks.
Get the latest NHL odds ahead of this game on FanDuel Sportsbook.
Red Wings vs Sharks Game Info
- Detroit Red Wings (8-4) vs. San Jose Sharks (4-6-2)
- Date: Sunday, November 2, 2025
- Time: 8 p.m. ET
- Venue: SAP Center at San Jose -- San Jose, California
- Coverage: ESPN+
Red Wings vs Sharks Odds
All NHL odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.
Favorite
Underdog
Total
Puck Line
|Red Wings (-182)
|Sharks (+150)
|6.5
|Red Wings (-1.5)
Red Wings vs Sharks Prediction & Pick
All NHL win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.
- Prediction: Red Wings win (58.1%)
Red Wings vs Sharks Puck Line
- The Sharks are underdogs by 1.5 goals. The Sharks are -164 to cover the spread, and the Red Wings are +134.
Red Wings vs Sharks Over/Under
- The Red Wings-Sharks game on Nov. 2 has been given an over/under of 6.5 goals. The over is -112 and the under is -108.
Red Wings vs Sharks Moneyline
- The moneyline numbers for Red Wings vs. Sharks reveal Detroit as the favorite (-182) and San Jose as the underdog (+150) despite being the home team.