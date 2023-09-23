Red Sox vs White Sox Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for September 23

Odds updated as of 3:30 PM

The Saturday schedule in the MLB includes a matchup between the Boston Red Sox and the Chicago White Sox.

Before you do any MLB betting on this matchup at FanDuel Sportsbook, here's everything you need to know.

Red Sox vs White Sox Game Info

Boston Red Sox (76-78) vs. Chicago White Sox (58-96)

Date: Saturday, September 23, 2023

Saturday, September 23, 2023 Time: 4:10 PM ET

4:10 PM ET Venue: Fenway Park -- Boston, Massachusetts

Fenway Park -- Boston, Massachusetts Coverage: NESN

Red Sox vs White Sox Odds & Moneyline

All MLB odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Moneyline: BOS: (-148) | CHW: (+126)

BOS: (-148) | CHW: (+126) Spread: BOS: -1.5 (+132) | CHW: +1.5 (-160)

BOS: -1.5 (+132) | CHW: +1.5 (-160) Total: 8.5 -- Over: (-115) | Under: (-105)

Red Sox vs White Sox Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: Nick Pivetta (Red Sox) - 9-9, 4.48 ERA vs Dylan Cease (White Sox) - 7-8, 4.91 ERA

This contest's pitching matchup is set, as the Red Sox will send Nick Pivetta (9-9) to the mound, while Cease (7-8) will answer the bell for the White Sox. When Pivetta starts, his team is 6-8-0 against the spread this season. Pivetta's team has won 50% of his starts when they are favored on the moneyline (2-2). The White Sox have gone 16-13-0 against the spread when Cease starts. The White Sox have been the underdog on the moneyline in 14 of Cease's starts this season, and they went 5-9 in those games.

Red Sox vs White Sox Prediction & Pick

All MLB win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Red Sox win (60.1%)

Red Sox vs White Sox Moneyline

Boston is a -148 favorite on the moneyline, while Chicago is a +126 underdog on the road.

Red Sox vs White Sox Spread

The Red Sox are hosting the White Sox and are favored by 1.5 runs on the spread. The Red Sox are +132 to cover the runline, with the White Sox being -160.

Red Sox vs White Sox Over/Under

Red Sox versus White Sox, on September 23, has an over/under of 8.5, with the over being -115 and the under -105.

Bet on Boston Red Sox vs. Chicago White Sox on FanDuel today!

Red Sox vs White Sox Betting Trends

The Red Sox have come away with 34 wins in the 68 contests they have been listed as the favorites in this season.

This year Boston has won 14 of 30 games when listed as at least -148 on the moneyline.

The Red Sox and their opponents have gone over in 79 of their 152 games with a total set by sportsbooks this season.

In 152 games with a line this season, the Red Sox have a mark of 72-80-0 against the spread.

The White Sox have put together a 31-70 record in games they were listed as the moneyline underdog (winning 30.7% of those games).

Chicago has gone 13-38 when playing as a moneyline underdog with odds of +126 or longer (25.5%).

In the 151 games bookmakers have set an over/under for the White Sox, they have combined with opponents to go over the total 67 times (67-76-8).

The White Sox have a 74-77-0 record against the spread this season (covering 49% of the time).

Red Sox Player Leaders

Rafael Devers has 153 hits to go with a slugging percentage of .514, both of which are best among Boston hitters this season. He has a .275 batting average and an on-base percentage of .355.

Among all qualifying hitters in MLB, his batting average ranks 37th, his on-base percentage ranks 32nd, and he is 12th in slugging.

Justin Turner is hitting .278 with 30 doubles, 23 home runs and 51 walks, while slugging .463 with an on-base percentage of .348.

He ranks 26th in batting average, 39th in on-base percentage and 52nd in slugging among qualified hitters.

Masataka Yoshida is batting .285 with a .441 slugging percentage and 71 RBI this year.

Yoshida takes a three-game hitting streak into this game. During his last five outings he is batting .176 with three RBI.

Alex Verdugo has 13 home runs, 54 RBI and a batting average of .266 this season.

White Sox Player Leaders

Luis Robert has accumulated 143 hits with a .539 slugging percentage, both team-best numbers for the White Sox. He's batting .264 and with an on-base percentage of .315.

Including all the qualified hitters in MLB, his batting average ranks 63rd, his on-base percentage is 102nd, and he is seventh in slugging.

Andrew Vaughn is hitting .263 with 29 doubles, two triples, 20 home runs and 34 walks. He's slugging .436 with an on-base percentage of .318.

He ranks 66th in batting average, 96th in on-base percentage and 75th in slugging percentage in MLB.

Andrew Benintendi has accumulated an on-base percentage of .328, a team-high for the White Sox.

Eloy Jimenez is hitting .269 with 21 doubles, 17 home runs and 29 walks.

Red Sox vs. White Sox Head to Head

9/22/2023: 3-2 BOS (Favorite: Red Sox, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -225, Underdog Moneyline: +188)

3-2 BOS (Favorite: Red Sox, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -225, Underdog Moneyline: +188) 6/25/2023: 4-1 CHW (Favorite: White Sox, Spread: -1.5, Total: 10, Favorite Moneyline: -108, Underdog Moneyline: -108)

4-1 CHW (Favorite: White Sox, Spread: -1.5, Total: 10, Favorite Moneyline: -108, Underdog Moneyline: -108) 6/23/2023: 3-1 BOS (Favorite: Red Sox, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -116, Underdog Moneyline: -102)

3-1 BOS (Favorite: Red Sox, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -116, Underdog Moneyline: -102) 6/24/2023: 5-4 CHW (Favorite: Red Sox, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -116, Underdog Moneyline: -102)

5-4 CHW (Favorite: Red Sox, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -116, Underdog Moneyline: -102) 5/26/2022: 16-7 BOS (Favorite: Red Sox, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -126, Underdog Moneyline: +108)

16-7 BOS (Favorite: Red Sox, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -126, Underdog Moneyline: +108) 5/25/2022: 3-1 CHW (Favorite: White Sox, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -158, Underdog Moneyline: +134)

3-1 CHW (Favorite: White Sox, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -158, Underdog Moneyline: +134) 5/24/2022: 16-3 BOS (Favorite: White Sox, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7, Favorite Moneyline: -168, Underdog Moneyline: +142)

16-3 BOS (Favorite: White Sox, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7, Favorite Moneyline: -168, Underdog Moneyline: +142) 5/8/2022: 3-2 CHW (Favorite: Red Sox, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -164, Underdog Moneyline: +138)

3-2 CHW (Favorite: Red Sox, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -164, Underdog Moneyline: +138) 5/7/2022: 3-1 CHW (Favorite: White Sox, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -130, Underdog Moneyline: +110)

3-1 CHW (Favorite: White Sox, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -130, Underdog Moneyline: +110) 5/7/2022: 3-1 CHW (Favorite: White Sox, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -136, Underdog Moneyline: +116)

Kick off the NFL season with $200 in Bonus Bets - win or lose - when you place your first $5 bet!