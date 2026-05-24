Red Sox vs Twins Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for May 24

Odds updated as of 9:12 p.m.

On Sunday in MLB, the Boston Red Sox are playing the Minnesota Twins.

All the information you need to make smart wagers on this game at FanDuel Sportsbook can be found below. Check out all of the latest MLB betting lines here.

Red Sox vs Twins Game Info

Boston Red Sox (22-29) vs. Minnesota Twins (25-27)

Date: Sunday, May 24, 2026

Sunday, May 24, 2026 Time: 1:35 p.m. ET

1:35 p.m. ET Venue: Fenway Park -- Boston, Massachusetts

Fenway Park -- Boston, Massachusetts Coverage: NESN and Twins.TV

Red Sox vs Twins Odds & Moneyline

All MLB odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Moneyline: BOS: (-164) | MIN: (+138)

BOS: (-164) | MIN: (+138) Spread: BOS: -1.5 (+140) | MIN: +1.5 (-170)

BOS: -1.5 (+140) | MIN: +1.5 (-170) Total: 8 -- Over: (-105) | Under: (-115)

Red Sox vs Twins Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: Sonny Gray (Red Sox) - 5-1, 2.93 ERA vs Bailey Ober (Twins) - 5-2, 3.63 ERA

The probable starters are Sonny Gray (5-1) for the Red Sox and Bailey Ober (5-2) for the Twins. Gray and his team have a record of 6-2-0 against the spread when he starts. Gray's team has been victorious in 71.4% of the games he's started as the moneyline favorite with a record of 5-2. The Twins have a 6-4-0 ATS record in Ober's 10 starts that had a set spread. The Twins are 4-2 in Ober's six starts this season that they were the moneyline underdog.

Red Sox vs Twins Prediction & Pick

All MLB win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Red Sox win (57.9%)

Red Sox vs Twins Moneyline

The moneyline numbers for Red Sox vs. Twins reveal Boston as the favorite (-164) and Minnesota as the underdog (+138) on the road.

Red Sox vs Twins Spread

The Red Sox are hosting the Twins and are favored by 1.5 runs on the spread. The Red Sox are +140 to cover the runline, with the Twins being -170.

Red Sox versus Twins, on May 24, has an over/under of 8, with the over being -105 and the under -115.

Bet on Boston Red Sox vs. Minnesota Twins on FanDuel today!

Red Sox vs Twins Betting Trends

The Red Sox have come away with 15 wins in the 33 contests they have been listed as the favorites in this season.

Boston has a record of 1-2 in contests when sportsbooks favor them by -164 or more on the moneyline.

Contests with the Red Sox have gone over the total set by sportsbooks in 22 of 51 chances this season.

The Red Sox are 20-31-0 against the spread in their 51 games that had a posted line this season.

The Twins have put together a 16-18 record in games they were listed as the moneyline underdog (winning 47.1% of those games).

Minnesota has played as a moneyline underdog of +138 or longer in just two games this season, which it won both.

The Twins have played in 51 games with a set over/under, and have combined with their opponents to go over the total 30 times (30-20-1).

The Twins have covered 54.9% of their games this season, going 28-23-0 against the spread.

Red Sox Player Leaders

Willson Contreras leads Boston with 48 hits and an OBP of .374 this season. He has a .276 batting average and a slugging percentage of .506.

Among all qualifying hitters in MLB, he ranks 44th in batting average, 26th in on-base percentage, and 24th in slugging.

Contreras has recorded at least one hit in seven straight games. During his last 10 games he is batting .333 with two doubles, two triples, two home runs, a walk and eight RBIs.

Wilyer Abreu leads Boston in slugging percentage (.433) thanks to 15 extra-base hits. He's batting .289 with an on-base percentage of .353.

Among qualifying hitters, his batting average places him 27th, his on-base percentage 49th, and his slugging percentage 64th.

Ceddanne Rafaela has 46 hits this season and has a slash line of .280/.352/.433.

Jarren Duran is batting .191 with a .262 OBP and 25 RBI for Boston this season.

Twins Player Leaders

Byron Buxton has totaled 49 hits with a .319 on-base percentage and a .578 slugging percentage, all club-highs for the Twins. He's batting .262.

Including all qualified hitters, he is 66th in batting average, while his on-base percentage is 100th and he is fifth in slugging.

Austin Martin is batting .301 with eight doubles, two home runs and 23 walks. He's slugging .406 with an on-base percentage of .413.

Brooks Lee is hitting .249 with seven doubles, a triple, five home runs and 12 walks.

Josh Bell is batting .228 with eight doubles, five home runs and 16 walks.

Red Sox vs Twins Head to Head

5/23/2026: 4-2 MIN (Favorite: Red Sox, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -124, Underdog Moneyline: +106)

4-2 MIN (Favorite: Red Sox, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -124, Underdog Moneyline: +106) 5/22/2026: 8-6 MIN (Favorite: Red Sox, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -148, Underdog Moneyline: +126)

8-6 MIN (Favorite: Red Sox, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -148, Underdog Moneyline: +126) 4/15/2026: 9-5 BOS (Favorite: Red Sox, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -126, Underdog Moneyline: +108)

9-5 BOS (Favorite: Red Sox, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -126, Underdog Moneyline: +108) 4/14/2026: 6-0 MIN (Favorite: Red Sox, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -134, Underdog Moneyline: +114)

6-0 MIN (Favorite: Red Sox, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -134, Underdog Moneyline: +114) 4/13/2026: 13-6 MIN (Favorite: Red Sox, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -172, Underdog Moneyline: +144)

13-6 MIN (Favorite: Red Sox, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -172, Underdog Moneyline: +144) 7/30/2025: 13-1 BOS (Favorite: Twins, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -120, Underdog Moneyline: +102)

13-1 BOS (Favorite: Twins, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -120, Underdog Moneyline: +102) 7/29/2025: 8-5 BOS (Favorite: Red Sox, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -126, Underdog Moneyline: +108)

8-5 BOS (Favorite: Red Sox, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -126, Underdog Moneyline: +108) 7/28/2025: 5-4 MIN (Favorite: Twins, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -110, Underdog Moneyline: -106)

5-4 MIN (Favorite: Twins, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -110, Underdog Moneyline: -106) 5/4/2025: 5-4 MIN (Favorite: Red Sox, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -198, Underdog Moneyline: +166)

5-4 MIN (Favorite: Red Sox, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -198, Underdog Moneyline: +166) 5/3/2025: 4-3 MIN (Favorite: Red Sox, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -120, Underdog Moneyline: +102)

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