Red Sox vs Rays Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for Sept. 19

Odds updated as of 2:11 p.m.

On Thursday in MLB, the Boston Red Sox are playing the Tampa Bay Rays.

Before checking out the MLB betting lines on FanDuel Sportsbook, we've got you covered, in terms of the vital information about this matchup.

Red Sox vs Rays Game Info

Boston Red Sox (76-76) vs. Tampa Bay Rays (74-78)

Date: Thursday, September 19, 2024

Thursday, September 19, 2024 Time: 6:50 p.m. ET

6:50 p.m. ET Venue: Tropicana Field -- St. Petersburg, Florida

Tropicana Field -- St. Petersburg, Florida Coverage: BSSUN

Red Sox vs Rays Odds & Moneyline

All MLB odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Moneyline: BOS: (-110) | TB: (-106)

BOS: (-110) | TB: (-106) Spread: BOS: -1.5 (+142) | TB: +1.5 (-172)

BOS: -1.5 (+142) | TB: +1.5 (-172) Total: 7.5 -- Over: (-120) | Under: (-102)

Red Sox vs Rays Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: Brayan Bello (Red Sox) - 14-7, 4.60 ERA vs Zack Littell (Rays) - 7-9, 3.73 ERA

This contest's pitching matchup is set, as the Red Sox will send Brayan Bello (14-7) to the mound, while Zack Littell (7-9) will take the ball for the Rays. Bello's team is 14-12-0 against the spread this season in his starts. When Bello starts a game and his team is the favorite on the moneyline, they have a record of 9-4. The Rays have gone 15-12-0 ATS in Littell's 27 starts with a set spread. The Rays are 7-8 in Littell's 15 starts this season that they were the underdog on the moneyline.

Red Sox vs Rays Prediction & Pick

All MLB win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Rays win (52.8%)

Red Sox vs Rays Moneyline

Looking at the moneyline for Red Sox-Rays, Boston is the favorite at -110, and Tampa Bay is -106 playing at home.

Red Sox vs Rays Spread

The Red Sox are 1.5-run road favorites on the runline against the Rays. The Red Sox are +142 to cover, and the Rays are -172.

Red Sox versus Rays, on Sept. 19, has an over/under of 7.5, with the over being -120 and the under -102.

Bet on Boston Red Sox vs. Tampa Bay Rays on FanDuel today!

Red Sox vs Rays Betting Trends

The Red Sox have been victorious in 40, or 54.8%, of the 73 contests they have been chosen as favorites in this season.

This season Boston has come away with a win 40 times in 73 chances when named as a favorite of at least -110 on the moneyline.

The Red Sox and their opponents have gone over in 76 of their 149 games with a total set by sportsbooks this season.

The Red Sox are 70-79-0 against the spread in their 149 games that had a posted line this season.

The Rays have won 36 of the 81 games they were the moneyline underdog this season (44.4%).

When playing as a moneyline underdog with odds of -106 or longer, Tampa Bay has a record of 34-42 (44.7%).

The Rays have played in 151 games with an over/under set, and have combined with opponents to go over the total 66 times (66-80-5).

The Rays have put together an 81-70-0 record against the spread this season (covering 53.6% of the time).

Red Sox Player Leaders

Jarren Duran leads Boston with a slugging percentage of .498, fueled by 79 extra-base hits. He has a .285 batting average and an on-base percentage of .341.

Among qualifying hitters in MLB, his batting average ranks 19th, his on-base percentage ranks 36th, and he is 17th in slugging.

Rafael Devers leads Boston with 142 hits and an OBP of .356 this season. He's batting .274 and slugging .521.

He ranks 31st in batting average, 21st in on-base percentage and 12th in slugging among qualified hitters.

Tyler O'Neill has collected 98 base hits, an OBP of .343 and a slugging percentage of .532 this season.

Ceddanne Rafaela has 15 home runs, 70 RBI and a batting average of .247 this season.

Rays Player Leaders

Yandy Diaz has an on-base percentage of .339, a slugging percentage of .417, and has 153 hits, all club-bests for the Rays (while batting .282).

He ranks 22nd in batting average, 40th in on-base percentage and 76th in slugging percentage among all qualifying hitters in MLB.

Christopher Morel has 11 doubles, three triples, 21 home runs and 59 walks while batting .196. He's slugging .354 with an on-base percentage of .290.

Including all qualified hitters, he ranks 134th in batting average, 123rd in on-base percentage and 129th in slugging percentage.

Brandon Lowe is hitting .244 with 19 doubles, three triples, 19 home runs and 33 walks.

Jose Caballero is batting .227 with 24 doubles, a triple, nine home runs and 27 walks.

Red Sox vs Rays Head to Head

9/18/2024: 2-1 BOS (Favorite: Rays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -110, Underdog Moneyline: -106)

2-1 BOS (Favorite: Rays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -110, Underdog Moneyline: -106) 9/17/2024: 8-3 TB (Favorite: Red Sox, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -130, Underdog Moneyline: +110)

8-3 TB (Favorite: Red Sox, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -130, Underdog Moneyline: +110) 5/22/2024: 8-5 BOS (Favorite: Rays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -144, Underdog Moneyline: +122)

8-5 BOS (Favorite: Rays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -144, Underdog Moneyline: +122) 5/21/2024: 5-2 BOS (Favorite: Rays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -138, Underdog Moneyline: +118)

5-2 BOS (Favorite: Rays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -138, Underdog Moneyline: +118) 5/20/2024: 5-0 BOS (Favorite: Rays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -122, Underdog Moneyline: +104)

5-0 BOS (Favorite: Rays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -122, Underdog Moneyline: +104) 5/16/2024: 7-5 TB (Favorite: Red Sox, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -108, Underdog Moneyline: -108)

7-5 TB (Favorite: Red Sox, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -108, Underdog Moneyline: -108) 5/15/2024: 4-3 TB (Favorite: Red Sox, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -132, Underdog Moneyline: +112)

4-3 TB (Favorite: Red Sox, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -132, Underdog Moneyline: +112) 5/14/2024: 5-4 BOS (Favorite: Red Sox, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -120, Underdog Moneyline: +102)

5-4 BOS (Favorite: Red Sox, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -120, Underdog Moneyline: +102) 5/13/2024: 5-3 TB (Favorite: Red Sox, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -116, Underdog Moneyline: -102)

5-3 TB (Favorite: Red Sox, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -116, Underdog Moneyline: -102) 9/27/2023: 5-0 TB (Favorite: Rays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -136, Underdog Moneyline: +116)

New to FanDuel Sportsbook? You’ll receive $200 in Bonus Bets guaranteed after your first bet of $5+ is placed! See here for full terms and conditions. Learn about today’s other offers at FanDuel Sportsbook Promos.