Red Sox vs Blue Jays Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for August 29

Odds updated as of 6:12 p.m.

In MLB action on Thursday, the Boston Red Sox take on the Toronto Blue Jays.

Red Sox vs Blue Jays Game Info

Boston Red Sox (69-64) vs. Toronto Blue Jays (65-70)

Date: Thursday, August 29, 2024

Thursday, August 29, 2024 Time: 7:10 p.m. ET

7:10 p.m. ET Venue: Fenway Park -- Boston, Massachusetts

Fenway Park -- Boston, Massachusetts Coverage: NESN

Red Sox vs Blue Jays Odds & Moneyline

Moneyline: BOS: (-138) | TOR: (+118)

BOS: (-138) | TOR: (+118) Spread: BOS: -1.5 (+146) | TOR: +1.5 (-178)

BOS: -1.5 (+146) | TOR: +1.5 (-178) Total: 8.5 -- Over: (-105) | Under: (-115)

Red Sox vs Blue Jays Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: Kutter Crawford (Red Sox) - 8-11, 4.19 ERA vs Bowden Francis (Blue Jays) - 7-3, 4.02 ERA

The probable starters are Kutter Crawford (8-11) for the Red Sox and Bowden Francis (7-3) for the Blue Jays. Crawford and his team have a record of 10-16-0 against the spread when he starts. Crawford's team has won 38.5% of his starts when they are favored on the moneyline (5-8). The Blue Jays have a 4-3-0 ATS record in Francis' seven starts that had a set spread. The Blue Jays have been the underdog on the moneyline in four of Francis' starts this season, and they went 1-3 in those matchups.

Red Sox vs Blue Jays Prediction & Pick

Prediction: Red Sox win (55.6%)

Boston is the favorite, -138 on the moneyline, while Toronto is a +118 underdog on the road.

The Blue Jays are at +1.5 on the runline against the Red Sox. The Blue Jays are -178 to cover the spread, and the Red Sox are +146.

The over/under for Red Sox-Blue Jays on August 29 is 8.5. The over is -105, and the under is -115.

Red Sox vs Blue Jays Betting Trends

The Red Sox have been chosen as favorites in 64 games this year and have walked away with the win 35 times (54.7%) in those games.

This year Boston has won 19 of 31 games when listed as at least -138 on the moneyline.

The Red Sox and their opponents have gone over the total this season in 70 of their 130 opportunities.

The Red Sox are 61-69-0 against the spread in their 130 games that had a posted line this season.

The Blue Jays have won 31.7% of the games this season they were the underdog on the moneyline (19-41).

When playing as a moneyline underdog with odds of +118 or longer, Toronto has a record of 11-12 (47.8%).

In the 130 games oddsmakers have set an over/under for the Blue Jays, they have combined with opponents to go over the total 68 times (68-59-3).

The Blue Jays have a 64-66-0 record ATS this season (covering 49.2% of the time).

Red Sox Player Leaders

Jarren Duran has an OPS of .882, fueled by an OBP of .355 and a team-best slugging percentage of .527 this season. He has a .295 batting average.

He is 12th in batting average, 19th in on-base percentage, and 13th in slugging among qualified hitters in baseball.

Duran has picked up at least one hit in four straight games. In his last five games he is hitting .389 with two doubles, three home runs, two walks and four RBI.

Rafael Devers leads Boston with 131 hits and an OBP of .369 this season. He's batting .290 and slugging .571.

Among qualified hitters, his batting average places him 17th, his on-base percentage 11th, and his slugging percentage sixth.

Ceddanne Rafaela is batting .258 with a .401 slugging percentage and 61 RBI this year.

Wilyer Abreu is batting .269 with a .337 OBP and 52 RBI for Boston this season.

Abreu has safely hit in two straight games. In his last five games he is hitting .308 with a double, two walks and two RBI.

Blue Jays Player Leaders

Vladimir Guerrero Jr. has racked up an on-base percentage of .398, a slugging percentage of .557, and has 165 hits, all club-highs for the Blue Jays (while batting .322).

Including all the qualifying hitters in MLB, his batting average ranks third, his on-base percentage is fifth, and he is 10th in slugging.

Guerrero hopes to build on a six-game hitting streak in this matchup. During his last 10 games he is hitting .400 with four doubles, two home runs, seven walks and seven RBI.

George Springer is batting .219 with 17 doubles, two triples, 19 home runs and 52 walks. He's slugging .386 with an on-base percentage of .302.

Including all qualified hitters, he ranks 130th in batting average, 111th in on-base percentage and 110th in slugging percentage.

Daulton Varsho has 19 doubles, seven triples, 16 home runs and 44 walks while hitting .219.

Ernie Clement has 18 doubles, two triples, 10 home runs and nine walks while batting .259.

Red Sox vs Blue Jays Head to Head

8/28/2024: 3-0 BOS (Favorite: Red Sox, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -136, Underdog Moneyline: +116)

3-0 BOS (Favorite: Red Sox, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -136, Underdog Moneyline: +116) 8/27/2024: 6-3 BOS (Favorite: Red Sox, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -134, Underdog Moneyline: +114)

6-3 BOS (Favorite: Red Sox, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -134, Underdog Moneyline: +114) 8/26/2024: 7-3 TOR (Favorite: Red Sox, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -154, Underdog Moneyline: +130)

7-3 TOR (Favorite: Red Sox, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -154, Underdog Moneyline: +130) 6/25/2024: 9-4 TOR (Favorite: Red Sox, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -130, Underdog Moneyline: +110)

9-4 TOR (Favorite: Red Sox, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -130, Underdog Moneyline: +110) 6/24/2024: 7-6 BOS (Favorite: Red Sox, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -162, Underdog Moneyline: +136)

7-6 BOS (Favorite: Red Sox, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -162, Underdog Moneyline: +136) 6/19/2024: 7-3 BOS (Favorite: Blue Jays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -142, Underdog Moneyline: +120)

7-3 BOS (Favorite: Blue Jays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -142, Underdog Moneyline: +120) 6/18/2024: 4-3 BOS (Favorite: Red Sox, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -132, Underdog Moneyline: +112)

4-3 BOS (Favorite: Red Sox, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -132, Underdog Moneyline: +112) 6/17/2024: 7-3 BOS (Favorite: Blue Jays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -122, Underdog Moneyline: +104)

7-3 BOS (Favorite: Blue Jays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -122, Underdog Moneyline: +104) 9/17/2023: 3-2 TOR (Favorite: Blue Jays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -148, Underdog Moneyline: +126)

3-2 TOR (Favorite: Blue Jays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -148, Underdog Moneyline: +126) 9/16/2023: 4-3 TOR (Favorite: Blue Jays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -148, Underdog Moneyline: +126)

