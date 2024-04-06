Rays vs Rockies Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for April 6

Odds updated as of 7:26 PM

On Saturday in MLB, the Tampa Bay Rays are playing the Colorado Rockies.

Here's what you need to know before checking out today's MLB odds and spreads on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Rays vs Rockies Game Info

Tampa Bay Rays (3-5) vs. Colorado Rockies (2-6)

Date: Saturday, April 6, 2024

Saturday, April 6, 2024 Time: 8:10 PM ET

8:10 PM ET Venue: Coors Field -- Denver, Colorado

Coors Field -- Denver, Colorado Coverage: COLR

Rays vs Rockies Odds & Moneyline

All MLB odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Moneyline: TB: (-142) | COL: (+120)

TB: (-142) | COL: (+120) Spread: TB: -1.5 (+102) | COL: +1.5 (-122)

TB: -1.5 (+102) | COL: +1.5 (-122) Total: 11.5 -- Over: (+104) | Under: (-128)

Rays vs Rockies Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: Tyler Alexander (Rays) - 0-0, 9.00 ERA vs Ryan Feltner (Rockies) - 0-1, 5.40 ERA

The Rays will give the nod to Tyler Alexander and the Rockies will turn to Ryan Feltner (0-1, 5.40 ERA). Alexander pitched in one game with a spread last season and his team covered. Alexander did not pitch as the moneyline favorite last season. Feltner has started just one game with a set spread, which the Rockies failed to cover. The Rockies were the moneyline underdog for one Feltner start this season -- they lost.

Rays vs Rockies Prediction & Pick

All MLB win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Rays win (72.3%)

Rays vs Rockies Moneyline

Looking at the moneyline for Rays-Rockies, Tampa Bay is the favorite at -142, and Colorado is +120 playing at home.

Rays vs Rockies Spread

The Rockies are +1.5 on the run line against the Rays. The Rockies are -122 to cover, and the Rays are +102.

Rays vs Rockies Over/Under

A total of 11.5 runs has been set for the Rays-Rockies game on April 6, with the over available at +104 and the under at -128.

Bet on Tampa Bay Rays vs. Colorado Rockies on FanDuel today!

Rays vs Rockies Betting Trends

The Rays have been victorious in three of the seven contests they have been chosen as favorites in this season.

This season Tampa Bay has been victorious one time in three chances when named as a favorite of at least -142 on the moneyline.

The Rays and their opponents have gone over the total this season in five of their eight opportunities.

In eight games with a line this season, the Rays have a mark of 3-5-0 against the spread.

The Rockies have been the moneyline underdog eight total times this season. They've gone 2-6 in those games.

Colorado has a record of 2-6 when it has played as a moneyline underdog with odds of +120 or longer (25%).

The Rockies have played in eight games with an over/under set, and have combined with their opponents to go over the total six times (6-2-0).

The Rockies have covered only 37.5% of their games this season, going 3-5-0 against the spread.

Rays Player Leaders

Yandy Diaz leads Tampa Bay with nine hits and a team-best slugging percentage of .467. He's batting .300 with an on-base percentage of .371.

Among all qualifying hitters in baseball, he ranks 58th in batting average, 58th in on-base percentage, and 75th in slugging.

Diaz hopes to build on a three-game hitting streak in this matchup. In his last five games he is hitting .222 with a double, three walks and two RBI.

Randy Arozarena has two home runs and three walks. He's batting .241 and slugging .448 with an on-base percentage of .313.

Among all qualifying players, he is 103rd in batting average, 113th in on-base percentage and 82nd in slugging percentage.

Isaac Paredes has six hits this season and has a slash line of .231/.310/.462.

Paredes takes a five-game hitting streak into this game. During his last five outings he is batting .333 with two home runs, a walk and five RBI.

Jose Siri leads Tampa Bay with an OBP of .375 this season while batting .231 with four walks and four runs scored.

Rockies Player Leaders

Ryan McMahon has a team-best OBP (.471) and slugging percentage (.586), while pacing the Rockies in hits (12, while batting .414).

He ranks ninth in batting average, 13th in on-base percentage and 31st in slugging percentage among all qualifying hitters in MLB.

McMahon heads into this game on a four-game hitting streak. During his last five outings he is hitting .316 with a double, a home run, two walks and four RBI.

Charlie Blackmon is batting .357 with three doubles, a triple and a walk. He's slugging .536 with an on-base percentage of .379.

Including all qualified hitters, he is 20th in batting average, 50th in on-base percentage and 46th in slugging percentage.

Ezequiel Tovar has a double, two home runs and two walks while batting .250.

Nolan Jones has two doubles, a triple and three walks while batting .156.

Rays vs Rockies Head to Head

4/5/2024: 10-7 COL (Favorite: Rays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 12.5, Favorite Moneyline: -168, Underdog Moneyline: +142)

10-7 COL (Favorite: Rays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 12.5, Favorite Moneyline: -168, Underdog Moneyline: +142) 8/24/2023: 5-3 TB (Favorite: Rays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -295, Underdog Moneyline: +240)

5-3 TB (Favorite: Rays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -295, Underdog Moneyline: +240) 8/23/2023: 6-5 TB (Favorite: Rays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -275, Underdog Moneyline: +225)

6-5 TB (Favorite: Rays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -275, Underdog Moneyline: +225) 8/22/2023: 12-4 TB (Favorite: Rays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -290, Underdog Moneyline: +235)

Join FanDuel Sportsbook today with $150 in Bonus Bets - win or lose - when you place your first $5 bet!